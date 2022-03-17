Maui Discussion
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
Maui Now Seeks Reader Input for Survey: Rising Out-of-state Maui Home Buyers, Electric Bills, Gas Prices, Cap on Transient Accommodations
A
A
A
Maui Now is conducting a survey focused on understanding the opinions and attitudes of its readers about the projected rise of electric bills, gas prices, cap on transient accommodations, out-of-state Maui home buyers, and property taxes on second homes.
The survey will run for 14 days and can be completed here: https://survey.hubhawaii.com/s/h3z1w9y2h8n4q
Survey results are released across Maui Now’s website and social media channels from March 30 to April 9, 2022.
NOTE: This is not a scientific survey, the results only reflect the opinions of survey respondents.
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Humpback in ‘life-threatening’ entanglement off Māʻalaea freed by officials 2Abandoned, historic building in Lāhainā poised for upgrades 3Update: stolen canoe recovered in waters off Maui 4No tsunami expected for Hawaiʻi after 7.3 Japan earthquake 5Kokomo structure fire results in $320K damage 6BlackSand Capital makes three-year commitment to affordable housing on Maui