Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for March 17, 2022

March 17, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Marc Mosiman










Shores
Tonight
Thursday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
6-8
4-6
4-6
4-6 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
1-3 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly sunny until 6 PM, then partly

                            cloudy. Isolated showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.3 feet 07:40 PM HST.




High 2.3 feet 02:23 AM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.2 feet 08:37 AM HST.




High 1.7 feet 02:18 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:32 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:36 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along north and west facing shores will remain elevated below advisory levels through Saturday as a series of small northwest swells moves through the island chain. A larger northwest swell is possible early next week, with forerunners as early as Monday, that could raise surf to advisory levels along north and west facing shores through mid- week. 


Surf along south facing shores will remain small, with only small background swells through the rest of the week. A small south swell is possible towards the middle of next week. East facing shores will have small, choppy surf into the weekend due to the local trades. East facing shore surf will slowly subside late weekend into early next week as local trades diminishes. 




NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 15-20mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

				


				
 
   
   
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
 
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail.  Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device.  Get the App
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments 
  
Trending Now
  1Maui council urged to raise tax on second homes, short-term rentals to raise money for affordables  2Update: stolen canoe recovered in waters off Maui  3Abandoned, historic building in Lāhainā poised for upgrades  4BlackSand Capital makes three-year commitment to affordable housing on Maui  5No tsunami expected for Hawaiʻi after 7.3 Japan earthquake  6Maui artist Kirk Kurokawa named People’s Choice winner of MACC’s Schaefer Portrait Challenge