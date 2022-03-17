Shores Tonight Thursday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 6-8 4-6 4-6 4-6 West Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 1-3 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Partly sunny until 6 PM, then partly

cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 07:40 PM HST. High 2.3 feet 02:23 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 08:37 AM HST. High 1.7 feet 02:18 PM HST. Sunrise 6:32 AM HST. Sunset 6:36 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along north and west facing shores will remain elevated below advisory levels through Saturday as a series of small northwest swells moves through the island chain. A larger northwest swell is possible early next week, with forerunners as early as Monday, that could raise surf to advisory levels along north and west facing shores through mid- week.

Surf along south facing shores will remain small, with only small background swells through the rest of the week. A small south swell is possible towards the middle of next week. East facing shores will have small, choppy surf into the weekend due to the local trades. East facing shore surf will slowly subside late weekend into early next week as local trades diminishes.

NORTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 15-20mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.