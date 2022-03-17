Maui News

Sheriff Division promotes three new lieutenants

March 17, 2022
Left to Right: Deputy Director for Law Enforcement Jordan Lowe, State Sheriff William “Billy” Oku, Lt. Ezra Furtado Jr., First Deputy Lanikoa “Koa” Dobrowolsky, PSD Director Max Otani. PC: PSD

Three Deputy Sheriff Sergeants were promoted to Lieutenant at an official promotion and pinning ceremony held Wednesday.

“Congratulations to our new lieutenants Darryl Ng, Ezra Furtado Jr. and Geoffrey Hicks for this well-deserved accomplishment,” said Sheriff William “Billy” Oku Jr. “All three deputies have been serving as acting lieutenants. They earned the official promotion and I know they will continue to provide excellence in leadership.”

Two of the new lieutenants will be on Oʻahu and one on Maui. The three deputies were officially presented with their new badges and a certificate of promotion by Director Max Otani, Deputy Director for Law Enforcement Jordan Lowe and State Sheriff Oku Jr.

The Public Safety Director, Deputy Director for Law Enforcement and Sheriff all acknowledged their well-deserved promotions and emphasized the importance of their new role as managers and leaders for all the Deputies who will serve under their command.

