Maui News
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
Kaupakalua Road closed in Haʻikū
A
A
A
Update: 7:23 a.m., March 18, 2022
Kaupakalua Road in Haʻikū is closed following a motor vehicle accident reported overnight. The closure extends along Kaupakalua Road from Puʻumalei to Kauhikoa Road.
The closure went into effect at 1:52 a.m., according to Maui police.
Maui police say the road will be closed for most of the day, per Hawaiian Telcom, which is conducting repairs.
GP Roadway Solutions will allow access to residents with ID.
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Humpback in ‘life-threatening’ entanglement off Māʻalaea freed by officials 2Businesses happy about mask mandate change 3Victorino Outlines Priorities of Safety, Economy, Housing, Green Infrastructure in State of the County Address 4March 10-16, 2022 COVID-19 update: 14 deaths, 1,092 new infections in Hawaiʻi￼ 5Kokomo structure fire results in $320K damage 6Abandoned, historic building in Lāhainā poised for upgrades