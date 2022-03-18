Kaupakalua. File photo by Wendy Osher.

Update: 7:23 a.m., March 18, 2022

Kaupakalua Road in Haʻikū is closed following a motor vehicle accident reported overnight. The closure extends along Kaupakalua Road from Puʻumalei to Kauhikoa Road.

The closure went into effect at 1:52 a.m., according to Maui police.

Maui police say the road will be closed for most of the day, per Hawaiian Telcom, which is conducting repairs.

GP Roadway Solutions will allow access to residents with ID.