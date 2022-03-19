Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for March 19, 2022

March 19, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Shores
Today
Sunday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
5-7
5-7
3-5
3-5 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
1-3 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.1 feet 09:21 AM HST.




High 2.0 feet 03:35 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:30 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:37 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly clear. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.2 feet 09:33 PM HST.




High 1.9 feet 03:27 AM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
East winds around 5 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 09:46 AM HST.




High 2.0 feet 04:19 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:29 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:37 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current northwest swell is peaking early this morning and will gradually subside today through Sunday. A larger northwest swell will build late Sunday night, with surf ramping up Monday, likely reaching advisory levels by Monday night and Tuesday, before slowly subsiding through the rest of the week. As this swell moves down the island chain the direction will become more northerly, most likely sometime Tuesday. 


East facing shores will have small, choppy surf through today, then slowly trend down through the rest of the weekend. Rough surf will return along east shores early next week due to the combination of north-northwest swell wrap and increasing northeasterly winds. By the end of next week, east shore surf could trend near advisory levels. Surf along south facing shores will remain small into early next week. A small south swell is possible towards the middle of next week. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




