Shores Today Sunday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 5-7 5-7 3-5 3-5 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.1 feet 09:21 AM HST. High 2.0 feet 03:35 PM HST. Sunrise 6:30 AM HST. Sunset 6:37 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly clear. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 09:33 PM HST. High 1.9 feet 03:27 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds East winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 09:46 AM HST. High 2.0 feet 04:19 PM HST. Sunrise 6:29 AM HST. Sunset 6:37 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current northwest swell is peaking early this morning and will gradually subside today through Sunday. A larger northwest swell will build late Sunday night, with surf ramping up Monday, likely reaching advisory levels by Monday night and Tuesday, before slowly subsiding through the rest of the week. As this swell moves down the island chain the direction will become more northerly, most likely sometime Tuesday.

East facing shores will have small, choppy surf through today, then slowly trend down through the rest of the weekend. Rough surf will return along east shores early next week due to the combination of north-northwest swell wrap and increasing northeasterly winds. By the end of next week, east shore surf could trend near advisory levels. Surf along south facing shores will remain small into early next week. A small south swell is possible towards the middle of next week.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.