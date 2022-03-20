Keli’i Grace

“My Partner,” an upcoming feature film is set to start production in West Maui this May. Directed by Keli’i Grace, it’s a film about two high school boys who exist in different social worlds and discover romantic feelings for each other.

Roles sought:

Edmar (high school, Filipino) smart and shy

Pili (high school, Hawaiian) kind and charismatic

Zack (high school, Filipino) stubborn best friend

Cedric (high school, Filipino) artistic best friend

Kona (high school, Hawaiian) athletic, loud, alpha

Haku (high school, Hawaiian) class clown and athletic

Char (high school, local) dedicated girlfriend

Jack (adult, Filipino/Hawaiian) chatty and fun uncle- Joseph (adult, Hawaiian) father able to play ʻukulele

Maymay (teen, Filipino) gossipy younger cousin

Moanike’ala (adult, Hawaiian) mom and hulu dancer

Ms. Thomas (adult) chic but commanding teacher

Steven (preteen, Filipino) gamer and younger brother

Tourist Bro (college-age, white) self-centered jock

Language: Characters noted as only Filipino need to speak Ilocano. Characters noted as only Hawaiian need to speak Hawaiian. Compensation: Day rate to be determined.

A worldwide phenomenon with a cult following, BL, short for Boy’s Love, is a literary genre or media depicting the romance between male characters. Commonly referred to as “yaoi” (やおい) by overseas fans, from books to fan fiction, manga, anime, and video games. BL stories tend to be written mostly by women.

“It’s really it’s own genre, neither gay nor straight. It’s a romance that supersedes gender,” said Grace in a casting announcement. “I’m hoping to connect communities by shedding light on layers of Hawaiʻi’s sociological trauma caused by historical riffs and today’s everyday battles.”

Keli‘i Grace, an award-winning Director of Photography, Cinematographer, Editor and Director, has been dubbed a “Visual Translator” by his colleagues and clients. His most recent directorial project, “Ala Moana Boys,” an action suspense thriller adapts some of the events around Honolulu’s infamous Massie Trials in the 1930s.

Interested actors can send headshot and reel or samples to [email protected]