Casting call for upcoming Maui feature film
“My Partner,” an upcoming feature film is set to start production in West Maui this May. Directed by Keli’i Grace, it’s a film about two high school boys who exist in different social worlds and discover romantic feelings for each other.
Roles sought:
- Edmar (high school, Filipino) smart and shy
- Pili (high school, Hawaiian) kind and charismatic
- Zack (high school, Filipino) stubborn best friend
- Cedric (high school, Filipino) artistic best friend
- Kona (high school, Hawaiian) athletic, loud, alpha
- Haku (high school, Hawaiian) class clown and athletic
- Char (high school, local) dedicated girlfriend
- Jack (adult, Filipino/Hawaiian) chatty and fun uncle- Joseph (adult, Hawaiian) father able to play ʻukulele
- Maymay (teen, Filipino) gossipy younger cousin
- Moanike’ala (adult, Hawaiian) mom and hulu dancer
- Ms. Thomas (adult) chic but commanding teacher
- Steven (preteen, Filipino) gamer and younger brother
- Tourist Bro (college-age, white) self-centered jock
Language: Characters noted as only Filipino need to speak Ilocano. Characters noted as only Hawaiian need to speak Hawaiian. Compensation: Day rate to be determined.
A worldwide phenomenon with a cult following, BL, short for Boy’s Love, is a literary genre or media depicting the romance between male characters. Commonly referred to as “yaoi” (やおい) by overseas fans, from books to fan fiction, manga, anime, and video games. BL stories tend to be written mostly by women.
“It’s really it’s own genre, neither gay nor straight. It’s a romance that supersedes gender,” said Grace in a casting announcement. “I’m hoping to connect communities by shedding light on layers of Hawaiʻi’s sociological trauma caused by historical riffs and today’s everyday battles.”
Keli‘i Grace, an award-winning Director of Photography, Cinematographer, Editor and Director, has been dubbed a “Visual Translator” by his colleagues and clients. His most recent directorial project, “Ala Moana Boys,” an action suspense thriller adapts some of the events around Honolulu’s infamous Massie Trials in the 1930s.
Interested actors can send headshot and reel or samples to [email protected]