Maui police responded to six burglaries, 12 vehicle thefts and 11 vehicle break-ins in Maui County over a seven day period from March 6 to 12, 2022.

The percentage of burglary cases decreased 45% from the week before when 11 incidents were reported. Vehicle thefts increased 9% from the week before when 11 incidents were reported. Vehicle break-ins increased 83% from the week before when six incidents were reported.

Below is a complete list of incidents and the time and locations of when and where each occurred.

6 Burglaries

Lahaina:

Friday, March 11, 11:44 p.m.: 400 block of Waineʻe St., Lahaina. Residential, unlawful entry.

Lānaʻi:

Sunday, March 6, 6:43 p.m.: Keōmuku Highway Lane North, Lānaʻi at Shipwreck Beach. Non-residential, forced entry.

Wailuku:

Sunday, March 6, 1:28 p.m.: 57 Maluhia Drive, Wailuku. Non-residential, forced entry.

Tuesday, March 8, 6:30 a.m.: 105 Kehalani Village Drive, Wailuku. Non-residential, unlawful entry.

Tuesday, March 8, 4:44 p.m.: 1900 block of Keahikano Place, Wailuku. Residential, unlawful entry.

Wednesday, March 9, 8:30 a.m.: 1900 block of Wells St., Wailuku. Residential, unlawful entry.

12 Vehicle Thefts

Kahului:

Monday, March 7, 10:18 a.m.: 100 block of Kahului Beach Road, Kahului. Vehicle information unknown.

Tuesday, March 8, 9:22 p.m.: Hāna Highway, Kahului. Red 2018 Dodge Challenger.

Friday, March 11, 4:16 p.m.: 310 Kaʻahumanu Ave., Kahului at UH Maui College. White 2017 GMC Yukon.

Kapalua:

Wednesday, March 9, 6:50 p.m.: 13300 Honoapiʻilani Highway, Kapalua at Honolua Bay. Silver 2019 Dodge Caravan.

Kīhei:

Wednesday, March 9, 1:35 p.m.: 480 Piʻilani Highway, Kīhei at Kīhei Wastewater Plant. White 2004 Ford F350.

Wednesday, March 9, 2:56 p.m.: Kanakanui Road / Kuli Puʻu St., Kīhei. White 2015 Nissan Sentra.

Friday, March 11, 1:44 p.m.: Kūlanihākoʻi St. / Waikalani Place, Kīhei. Silver 2005 Nissan Sentra.

Kīpahulu:

Sunday, March 6, 12:14 p.m.: Hāna Highway, Kīpahulu at Papaloa Bay. Grey 2021 Jeep Wrangler.

Lahaina:

Thursday, March 10, 4:09 p.m.: 800 block of Kālena St., Lahaina. White 2005 Ford F150XLT.

Makawao:

Monday, March 7, 8 p.m.: Olinda Road, Makawao at Waihou Spring Trail. White 2021 Chrysler Pacifica.

Pāʻia:

Monday, March 7, 7:38 p.m.: 300 block of Baldwin Ave., Pāʻia. Grey 2017 Honda CRV.

Wailuku:

Sunday, March 6, 3:36 a.m.: 2000 block of Vineyard St., Wailuku. Grey 1993 Toyota Corolla.

11 Vehicle Break-ins

Kahului:

Monday, March 7, 2:08 p.m.: 1 Airport Access Road, Kahului at Kahului Airport. Blue 2009 Toyota Matrix.

Monday, March 7, 3:28 p.m.: 500 block of Molokaʻi Hema St., Kahului. Black 2008 Kawasaki motorcycle.

Monday, March 7, 11:42 p.m.: 16 Hobron Ave., Kahului at Maui Oil. Light Blue 1994 Toyota Camry.

Tuesday, March 8, 10:30 a.m.: 301 Hansen Road, Kahului at Waste Pro Hawai’i. Black 2021 Kawasaki Z900.

Tuesday, March 8, 11:17 a.m.: 1300 Maui Lani Parkway, Kahului at LDS Maui Lani. White 2006 Ford F550.

Kīhei:

Sunday, March 6, 7:22 p.m.: 1400 block of South Kīhei Road, Kīhei. Silver 2004 Dodge Dakota.

Friday, March 11, 9:05 p.m.: 1-100 Waipahē St., Kīhei. Green 2005 Kawasaki motorcycle.

Makawao:

Monday, March 7, 11:21 p.m.: 1-100 Hoʻolaʻi St., Makawao. Silver 2015 Nissan Sentra.

Wednesday, March 9, 9:32 a.m.: 1-100 Kealaloa Ave., Makawao. Black 2000 Toyota Tacoma.

Nāpili:

Thursday, March 10, 7:04 p.m.: 3600 block of Lower Honoapiʻilani Road, Nāpili. Black 2019 TN Icebear.

