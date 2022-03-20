Maui Obituaries for the week ending March 20, 2022. May they rest in peace.

Alan Takao Sugiki

May 24, 1934 – March 9, 2022

Alan Takao Sugiki 87 of Upland, California passed away on March 9, 2022, at his home in Upland, California. Alan was born on May 24, 1934, in Wailuku Maui.

A proud US Army combat veteran, he honorably served for 22 years. He had two combat tours in the Vietnam war and was highly decorated. He attained the rank of Major when he retired in 1975.

He returned to California after his service to his country. He was a successful businessman and started Alan’s Flowers in Pomona, California. The business prospered for many years until he retired.

“Taka” as he was lovingly known, is survived by his sons Glenn and Leslie, and grandchildren Alexander and Lisa.

He is predeceased by his wife Yurino.

Services and inurnment to honor Alan will be held at Maui Veterans Cemetery in Makawao, on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at 11 am. Due to COVID-19, masks are required.

July 3, 1924 – March 12, 2022

Leon Corrales Miranda

Leon Corrales Miranda, 97, of Makawao, Maui passed away on March 12, 2022. He was born on July 3, 1924, in Pangasinan, Philippines.

Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Ballard Family Mortuary; prayer service begins at 7:30 p.m.; cremation will follow.

Leon was a retired truck driver at Līhuʻe Plantation. He was predeceased by his wife, Abelina Miranda; daughter, Wynne Arlene Akana and son, Arden Jay Miranda. He is survived by his lifelong partner, Rosaline Campos; children, Carlen Peralta (Wilfred), Lauren Felipe (Romualdo), Glanis Slater, Cliti Shepherd, Cynthia Ann Badayos (Gilbert); and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, & great-great grandchildren.

You are truly missed. We love you, Papa!

Sept. 28, 1926 – March 6, 2022

Teresita “Teresing” Azcueta Ilustrisimo

Teresita was born to parents Cecilia Dayoan & Juan Azcueta on Sept. 28, 1926 in Zapat, Sinait, locos Sur, Philippines. She is survived by her two sons Alvin ilustrisimo (Jessica) & Arnold ltustrisimo. four grandchildren: Tiara llustrisimo (Eli), Telvin ‘lustrisimo; Tisha tlustrisimo, Treyvin llustrisimo. three great-grandchildren: Aubree, Riven, & Ezra Jennings. Sister Leonor Azcueta & Brother Bernardino Azcueta; nieces/nephews; grandnieces/nephews•, relatives & friends. She was predeceased by her husband Domingo llustrisimo & her seven siblings.

She came to Hawaiʻi in 1966 to join her late husband Domingo, worked at Royal Lahaina as a dishwasher for at least 10 years. After retirement, she worked at Burger King in Kahului. She loved her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, & grandnephews.

She was very generous by never missing giving the kids $20 in an envelope with our names on it every Christmas. She also loved selling her vegetables. She has lived a long legacy of memories with her family and friends that we will never forget and these memories will stay in our hearts forever.

Public viewing for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, April 5th at Norman’s Mortuary: 6 p.m. to 9. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 6th at Christ the King Church: 9 a.m. Mass @ 11 a.m. followed by a 12:30 p.m. burial at Maui Memorial Park.

Aug. 27, 1961 – March 9, 2022

Taiva Jon Koa Wainui

Taiva Jon, Koa Wainui 60 of Kahului Passed away on March 9, 2022, at Maui Memorial Medical Center. Taiva was born on Aug. 27, 1961, in Hoʻolehua, Molokaʻi. Taiva worked at MEO as a Paratransit Driver and as a School Security Attendant at Baldwin High School.

Taiva was a beloved husband, son, father, papa and brother

Wife – Denise (DeCoite) Wainui

Children – Shahlia (Lon) Wainui-Tucker, Shalsi (Gabriel) Maika, Shahlise Wainui, Kaelon Wainui

Grandchildren – Noa Kamalu, Teuila Maika, Alaula Wainui-Sakamoto, Aukele Wainui-Tucker

Father – Joseph (Janis) Kupukaa

Mother – Patsy (Boyd) Haupt

Brothers – Joseph Kupukaa, Jason Kupukaa, Jerome Kupukaa, Patrick Haupt

Sisters – Melanie Wainui, Faith Ocampo, Jacquelyn Makasobe, Janelle Kupukaa, Raelyn Cambra,

Jeanine Haupt

Celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 26, 2022

Na Kai Ewalu Canoe Club Hoaloha Park at 12 p.m.

Condolences can be sent to:

Denise Wainui

386 South Oahu Street

Kahului, HI 96732

Nov. 8, 1952 – March 15, 2022

Emilia E. Tiqui (Esmele)

Emilia E. Tiqui, 69, of Kīhei, Maui, passed away on March 15, 2022, at Maui Memorial Medical Center. She was born on Nov. 8, 1952, in Masinloc Zambales, Philippines.

Prayer service will begin at 6 p.m. on Monday, March 28, 2022, at Ballard Family Mortuary; visitation will follow until 9 p.m.; she will be laid to rest in the Philippines.

Emilia was a custodian at Kamalii School.

She was predeceased by her husband, Rufino Tiqui, her parents, Antonio & Rosita Esmele. She is survived by her loving children, Analyn (Monico) Adajar, Jomar (Rachell) Tiqui, Loreno (Rhea) Tiqui, Sharen (Sammy) Paz, Alben (April) Tiqui, Rey (Jenniffer) Tiqui, Joedel (Regina) Tiqui, Joeselyn (Mhar) Collado, Sonny (Ma Evy) Tiqui, Velia Tiqui; her sisters, Julita (Willie) Tabon, Ludivinia (June) Eclarinal, Nina Eduvane (deceased), Virginia Leyco (deceased); brothers, Sotero (Daisy) Esmele, June (Cresilda) Esmele, Fidel (Rosalinda) Esmele, Mody (Virgie) Esmele, Diosdado (Imelda) Enerva; 22 loving grandchildren; and many loving nieces & nephews.

Dec. 28, 1946 – March 11, 2022

Harley Leroy Rhodes

Harley Leroy Rhodes, 75 of Waikoloa passed away on March 11, 2022. He was born on Dec. 28, 1946 in Minot, North Dakota. Harley served our Country in the Coast Guard and Navy and worked as a military and commercial pilot.

Survivors include spouse Keala of Waikoloa; sons Michael (Michelle) Rhodes of Chalfont, Pennsylvania; Eric Rhodes of Thorne Bay, Alaska; brothers Steve Rhodes of Mandan, North Dakota; Kelly Patrick Rhodes of Mandan, North Dakota; Conrad (Nancy) Rhodes of Brighton, Colorado; sister Charlene (Sam) Daniel of Byrdstown, Tennessee; and two granddaughters.

Private Services will be held.

Online condolences may be posted on www.ballardfamilymortuaries.com. Services provided by Ballard Family Mortuary-Kona.

Sept. 27, 2021 – March 5, 2022

Fernando Alejandro Shaquille Villasenor-Bermudez

Fernando Alejandro Shaquille Villasenor-Bermudez, five months, of Waikoloa, passed away on March 5, 2022 at Queens Hospital.

He is survived by his parents, Berenice and Cesar Villasenor; brothers Jayden Alexander Lopez and Jonathan Kobe Villasenor-Bermudez; grandparents, Juan Fernando Bermudez, Patricia Castillo, Cesar Alejandro Villasenor, Tirsa Villasenor as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Viewing will be held on March 19, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. at Ballard Family Mortuary, Hilo. Services will be held on March 26, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at the New Hope Waikoloa Church, Waikoloa.

Aug. 9, 1936 – April 5, 2020

Cornelia “Connie” Damian

Cornelia Connie Damian, 83 of Kahului, Maui passed away on Sunday April 5, 2020 she passed at Hale Makua-Kahului. She was born on Aug. 9, 1936 on Kauaʻi to Felix Sabado & Severina Sabado.

Cornelia is survived by her Daughters; Renee (Tony) Gaspar, Celeste Johnson, Cassandra Comer (Daughter-in- law); Sons; Catalino (Jenn) Damian Jr., Curtis (Jane) Damian, Clay Damian (deceased);Grandchildren; Tony Gaspar Jr., Amanda Gaspar, Andrew Gaspar, Alyssa Gaspar, Brandon Johnson, Caroline Johnson, Korae Damian; Great Grandchildren; Miara Gaspar Yoshikawa, Uilani & Atlas Marsh. Brothers; Eugene Sabado & Phillip (Christine) Sabado, Sisters; Anita Sabado and Jane Sabado; Stepmom; Vicky Sabado.

Many nieces, nephews, grandnieces & grandnephews.

Memorial Service over Urn will be held on Friday, April 1, 2022 at Norman’s Mortuary public visitation from 9 a.m. – 11:15 a.m. Service at 10:30 a.m. Burial to follow at Valley Isle Memorial Park in Haʻikū at 12 p.m.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, strict precautions will be maintained. Temperature checks & masks will be required in the funeral home for those who attend and social distancing will be maintained.

Mary Jane Knowles

Oct. 11, 1951 – March 4, 2022

Mary Jane Knowles, 70, born on 10/11/1951 in Miami, Florida; and a prior resident of Maui, Hawaii, died peacefully on March 4th, 2022, in Chandler, Arizona.

She was very avid in both of her communities of Kīhei, Maui, and in Chandler.

She loved to paint, was always cheerful, and spoke often of her love for God, often participating in her church.

She is proceeded in death by her spouse of 27 years Myles (Mike) Knowles, her brother, William Howarth, her mother, Marguery Fogal, and her father, Arthur Howarth. She is survived by her sons, David and Joseph Roman, her daughters, Christina McKelvy (Robin) and Jennifer McPhie (Shawn), and six grandchildren, Brianna, Jayden, Rayann, Amarah, Aiden, and Liam. She is also survived by her brother and sister-in-law Rod and Cindi Knowles, niece and nephew, Ryan and Danielle Knowles, her aunt and uncle, John, and Kathy Seavey, along with a host of other relatives and friends. Private services will be held in Arizona, and the spreading of her ashes on Maui in the future. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name, to your local Epilepsy Foundation branch.

Darrel G. Hall

July 15, 1955 – Feb. 26, 2022

Darrel Gene Hall, 66, of Waikapu, Maui, HI passed away Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022 at Maui Memorial Medical Center.

He was born in Lyons NY, on July 15, 1955 to Gordon Nicholas Hall and the late Anna Virginia Hall.

Surviving are his wife of 33 years, Kathryn Sue Hall; four sons, Nicholas, Lucas, Shane (Eva) and Alexander (Tehani) Hall; one daughter, Hannah (Jared) Winslow; his father Gordon Nicholas Hall and Stepmother Bernie Hall; his brother Dale (Julie) Hall, sister Aileen (Richard) Hall and brother Nathan (Johanna) Hall; one grandson on the way, Noah Winslow.

Darrel was a resident of Waikapu for the past 20 years. Over the years he was involved in community outreach and homeless ministry. He was very generous and loved helping those less fortunate in the community.

For the past several years he drove for Uber; he immensely enjoyed interacting with his passengers and meeting new people. He loved to share his Christian testimony with those he came into contact with, witnessing to Uber passengers about what Jesus did for him. He even witnessed that he was “ready to see Jesus” to the medical workers in his last moments. He was a very active member of King’s Cathedral. He loved the Lord with all his heart and he deeply loved his family.

Service for Darrel Hall will be held on:

Monday, March 21, 2022 at King’s Cathedral Maui

777 Maui Veteran’s Highway

Kahului, HI 96732

Viewing will begin at 9:30 a.m.

Service will be at 10:30 a.m.

The family asks that you bring a lei in honor of Darrel.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations and condolences to:

Kathryn Hall

1450 Honoapiʻilani Highway

Wailuku, HI 96793