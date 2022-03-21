Registered dietician and nutritionist Caroline Hamatake.

Have you ever wondered about trying a new diet and the nutrition and science of healthy eating?AARP Hawaiʻi is offering a series of free Zoom webinars starting on March 24 with registered dietician and nutritionist Caroline Hamatake.

During the 30-minute webinars, Hamatake, who has 30 years of experience in Hawaiʻi, will give a brief overview of the components of different healthy diets and answer questions. The sessions are educational. No individual health advice will be given.

Register for a Zoom link by going to aarp.org/HI or the AARP Hawaiʻi Facebook page and clicking on Upcoming Events, where you’ll see all of the webinars AARP offers.

The webinars are on Thursdays at 3:30 p.m.

March 24: The Mediterranean Diet

March 31: Plant-based Diets

April 7: Low Cholesterol Diets

April 14: Pre-diabetic Diets