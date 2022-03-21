Senator Hirono Delivers Opening Remarks at Confirmation Hearing for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson. VC: US Sen. Mazie Hirono

US Senator Mazie K. Hirono, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, delivered opening remarks on the first day of the committee’s hearing to consider the nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to serve as an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States.

In her remarks, Senator Hirono highlighted Judge Jackson’s professional qualifications, her personal background, and the historic nature of her nomination to be the first Black woman ever to serve on the Supreme Court.

“Your experiences and your background as a trial court judge, a public defender, a mother, a Black woman, and so much more—provide you with a uniquely different perspective than any of the eight other Justices on the Court,” said Senator Hirono in her opening remarks. “Like your mentor Justice Breyer, I know you will engage with the other justices—both liberal and conservative to share these perspectives, challenge their views, and shape the Court’s direction for the better. With the personal and professional diversity you bring, you will expand the experience and knowledge of the Court and the decisions the Court makes will be better as a result.”

Senator Hirono also spoke to Judge Jackson’s track-record as a “fair and impartial jurist with a commitment to the Constitution and the rule of law.”

“You are an accomplished jurist, having issued nearly 600 opinions that demonstrate a clear, even-handed approach to the law,” Senator Hirono continued. “You have sided with workers and with employers, for and against the government, and for prosecutors and for criminal defendants. Former D.C. Circuit Judge Thomas Griffith, a George W. Bush appointee, summed it up best when he said you ‘will adjudicate based on the facts and the law and not as a partisan.’ Having reviewed your record, I strongly agree with that statement.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Senator Hirono’s full remarks are can be viewed above.