Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for March 23, 2022

March 23, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Donna Valentine

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Today
Thursday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
10-15
10-15
5-7
2-4 




West Facing
4-6
4-6
2-4
1-3 




South Facing
3-5
3-5
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
4-6
4-6
4-6
4-6 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 11:20 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:27 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:38 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.8 feet 07:47 PM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 12:12 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:26 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:38 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A north-northwest swell has arrived today as the northwest swell energy declines. Swell heights at north shore buoys are running 1 to 2 feet above GFS Wave model guidance this morning. The High Surf Advisory (HSA) was also extended today for north facing shores from Kauai to Maui. This swell energy will peak today and then slowly fade into the weekend. 


Strong and gusty trades over and upstream of the islands will continue to drive wind and swell waves into east facing shores. Elevated surf heights will continue along east facing shores through Friday. An out of season south-southwest swell will also pass through the region over the next few days. This swell will continue to increase south shore surf heights above seasonal average heights this week. This south swell will peak later today and then slowly fade into the weekend. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Waist to chest high N short period wind swell for the morning with occasional shoulder high sets. This drops in the afternoon with occasional stomach high sets.



				  Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with E winds 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Knee high N short period wind swell for the morning with occasional thigh sets. This rotates more NNE and builds to waist high in the afternoon.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

				


				
 
   
   
