Shores Tonight Thursday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 7-10 7-10 5-7 4-6 West Facing 3-5 3-5 2-4 2-4 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 1-3 East Facing 5-7 5-7 5-7 4-6

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.8 feet 07:47 PM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 12:12 PM HST. Sunrise 6:26 AM HST. Sunset 6:38 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current north-northwest swell has lowered to around 6 feet 12-13 seconds at most of the north shore buoys this afternoon, which continues to be around a foot higher than the GFS Wave Watch model guidance. This swell is expected to hold somewhat steady tonight, before steadily declining through Friday. However, the surf along north facing shores has decreased below advisory level as of this afternoon.

Strong and gusty trades over and upstream of the islands will continue to drive rough surf along east facing shores through Friday. An out-of-season, south-southwest swell is peaking this afternoon with surf near to just below the summer average, then will slowly fade into this weekend.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Knee to thigh high short period wind swell with occasional waist sets. The swell will be coming from the NE in the morning and shift to the ENE during the day.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a knee high N short period wind swell filling in during the afternoon with occasional thigh sets.

Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E 20-25mph in the afternoon.