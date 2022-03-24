Maui Surf Forecast for March 24, 2022
|Shores
|Tonight
|Thursday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|7-10
|7-10
|5-7
|4-6
|West Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|2-4
|2-4
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|1-3
|East Facing
|5-7
|5-7
|5-7
|4-6
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly
cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:26 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:38 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The current north-northwest swell has lowered to around 6 feet 12-13 seconds at most of the north shore buoys this afternoon, which continues to be around a foot higher than the GFS Wave Watch model guidance. This swell is expected to hold somewhat steady tonight, before steadily declining through Friday. However, the surf along north facing shores has decreased below advisory level as of this afternoon.
Strong and gusty trades over and upstream of the islands will continue to drive rough surf along east facing shores through Friday. An out-of-season, south-southwest swell is peaking this afternoon with surf near to just below the summer average, then will slowly fade into this weekend.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Knee to thigh high short period wind swell with occasional waist sets. The swell will be coming from the NE in the morning and shift to the ENE during the day.
Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a knee high N short period wind swell filling in during the afternoon with occasional thigh sets.
Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E 20-25mph in the afternoon.
