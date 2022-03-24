Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for March 24, 2022

March 24, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Donna Valentine










Shores
Tonight
Thursday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
7-10
7-10
5-7
4-6 




West Facing
3-5
3-5
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
1-3 




East Facing
5-7
5-7
5-7
4-6 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.8 feet 07:47 PM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 12:12 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:26 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:38 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current north-northwest swell has lowered to around 6 feet 12-13 seconds at most of the north shore buoys this afternoon, which continues to be around a foot higher than the GFS Wave Watch model guidance. This swell is expected to hold somewhat steady tonight, before steadily declining through Friday. However, the surf along north facing shores has decreased below advisory level as of this afternoon. 


Strong and gusty trades over and upstream of the islands will continue to drive rough surf along east facing shores through Friday. An out-of-season, south-southwest swell is peaking this afternoon with surf near to just below the summer average, then will slowly fade into this weekend. 




NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Knee to thigh high short period wind swell with occasional waist sets. The swell will be coming from the NE in the morning and shift to the ENE during the day.



				  Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a knee high N short period wind swell filling in during the afternoon with occasional thigh sets.



				  Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

				


				
 
   
   
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
 
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail.  Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device.  Get the App
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments 
  
Trending Now
  1Mama’s Fish House owner, Maui County reach agreement over shoreline violation  2Lawsuit over “houseless sweeps” at Kanahā advances, County of Maui plans to appeal  3Piʻilani Highway roundabout at Kūlanihākoʻi to proceed  4Lucky Hawaiʻi winner hits two payouts totaling $30K  5New emergency proclamation signed for Maui County’s axis deer problem related to drought  6DOH probes Legionnaires’ disease cluster tied to Waikiki hotel, alerts recent guests