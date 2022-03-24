Third medical cannabis retail dispensary approved for Maui Grown Therapies
The Hawai‘i State Department of Health has issued a formal notice to Maui Wellness Group, LLC, doing business as Maui Grown Therapies that authorizes the company to open its third retail store.
The retail store will be located in Pukalani at 7 Āewa Place, Unit 3 in Makawao and expects to begin sales on March 25.
“Maui Grown Therapies’ new dispensary will improve access to patients in Upcountry Maui,” said Michele Nakata, Program Manager, Office of Medical Cannabis Control and Regulation.
As of Feb. 28, 2022, a total of 34,126 in-state patients and 2,738 caregivers were registered statewide, including 6,514 patients and 595 caregivers on Maui. The primary reported condition for registered adult patients is severe pain. The primary reported conditions for children under 18 years of age are seizures and post-traumatic stress disorder.
Hawai‘i ‘s licensed retail centers include:
Maui
- Maui Grown Therapies locations at:
- 44 Pa‘a St. in Kahului
- 1087 Limahana Pl. Unit 4B in Lahaina
- 7 Āewa Pl., Unit 3 in Makawao
- Pono Life Sciences located at:
- 415 Dairy Rd. in Kahului
Hawai‘i Island
- Big Island Grown locations at:
- 750 Kanoelehua Ave., Suite 104, in Hilo
- 64-1040 Mamalahoa Highway in Kamuela
- 74-5617 Pawai Place in Kailua-Kona
- Hawaiian Ethos locations at:
- 73-5613 Olowalu St., Suite 7, in Kailua-Kona
- 64-1035 Mamalahoa Highway in Kamuela
- 578 Kanoelehua Ave. in Hilo
Kaua‘i
- Green Aloha located at:
- 4-1565 Kūhiō Highway in Kapa‘a
O‘ahu
- Aloha Green Apothecary locations at:
- 1314 South King St. in Honolulu
- 2113 Kalakaua Ave. in Waikīkī
- 3131 North Nimitz Highway Honolulu
- Cure Oʻahu located at:
- 727 Kapahulu Ave. in Honolulu
- 4850 Kapolei Parkway in Kapolei
- Noa Botanicals locations at:
- 1308 Young St. in Honolulu
- 46-028 Kawa St. in Kāneʻohe
- 98-302 Kamehameha Highway in ʻAiea
Registered patients and their caregivers may purchase up to four ounces of medical cannabis during a 15-consecutive day period and purchase a maximum of eight ounces over a 30-consecutive day period. When bringing medical cannabis home after purchasing it from a dispensary, the medical cannabis must be in a sealed container and not visible to the public.
All use of medical cannabis must be on private property and may not be used in any moving vehicle, at work, at the beach, on hiking trails, or in any other public space. It is illegal to use or possess medical cannabis on any federally owned property such as military installations and national parks.