Image courtesy of Alana Deeley 2021 & Hawai‘i REALTORS®.

Hawai‘i REALTORS launched its 2022 Keiki Art Contest with the theme “Fair Housing: Aloha for All,” to help children learn about fair housing.

The contest celebrates the importance of the Fair Housing Act, which became law in April 1968. The law helps prevent discrimination in housing by ensuring equal access when renting or buying a home, securing a mortgage, seeking housing assistance or engaging in other housing-related activities. National Fair Housing Month is recognized each April.

“Hawai‘i REALTORS is proud to support fair and equal access to housing for all,” said Kelly Liberatore, president of Hawai‘i REALTORS. “Our annual Keiki Art Contest starts this discussion early, helping our keiki learn about fair housing rights and understand how important they are for Hawai‘i’s communities.”

The National Association of REALTORS offers virtual resources and training for REALTORS® on fair housing practices, as well as additional information about the Fair Housing Act.

The Keiki Art Contest is free and is open to all Hawai‘i students from grades 1-8, with two categories: grades 1-4 and 5-8. Winners will receive $100, second place $75, and third place $50. Honorable Mentions will also be selected. The deadline to submit artwork is April 30, 2022, and winners will be announced on May 27, 2022. Select artwork will be featured in a printed 2023 Hawai‘i REALTORS calendar.

Submissions must be original and may not exceed 8 ½ x 11 inches in size. Acceptable media includes paint, pencil, markers, ink, crayon and watercolor. Entries can be submitted digitally or mailed to Hawai‘i REALTORS. For the official entry form and guidelines are available here.