Maui police responded to four burglaries, 28 vehicle thefts and 14 vehicle break-ins in Maui County over a seven day period from March 13 to 19, 2022.

The percentage of burglary cases decreased 33% from the week before when six incidents were reported. Vehicle thefts increased 133% from the week before when 12 incidents were reported. Vehicle break-ins increased 27% from the week before when 11 incidents were reported.

Below is a complete list of incidents and the time and locations of when and where each occurred.

4 Burglaries

Kahului:

Sunday, March 13, 3:55 a.m.: 211 Hoʻokele St., Kahului at Lowes. Non-residential, forced entry.

Kaunakakai:

Monday, March 14, 8:56 a.m.: 30 Oki Place, Kaunakakai at Molokaʻi Community Health Clinic. Non-residential, unlawful entry.

Friday, March 18, 11:27 a.m.: 90 Ainoa St., Kaunakakai at Mitchell Pauʻole Center. Non-residential, forced entry.

Kīhei:

Thursday, March 17, 11:10 a.m.: 800 block of South Kīhei Road, Kīhei. Residential, unlawful entry.

28 Vehicle Thefts

Haʻikū:

Tuesday, March 15, 7:27 a.m.: 1100 block of Hoʻoilina Place, Haʻikū. White 2023 Chevrolet Tahoe.

Friday, March 18, 2:43 p.m.: Hāna Highway, Haʻikū at Bamboo Forest Trail Kailua. Maroon 2020 Kia Sorento.

Kahului:

Sunday, March 13, 5:36 p.m.: 275 Kaʻahumanu Ave., Kahului at Queen Kaʻahumanu Shopping Center. White 1995 Jeep Cherokee.

Sunday, March 13, 10:09 p.m.: 275 Kaʻahumanu Ave., Kahului at Queen Kaʻahumanu Shopping Center. Grey 2005 Toyota Corolla.

Wednesday, March 16, 8:17 p.m.: 540 Haleakalā Highway, Kahului at Costco. Black 2017 Land Rover Discovery.

Wednesday, March 16, 11:20 p.m.: 69 Hobron Ave., Kahului at Mercedes of Maui. Green 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Thursday, March 17, 2:15 a.m.: 214 Hoʻokele St., Kahului at Lowes. Silver 2004 Honda Odyssey.

Thursday, March 17, 6:49 p.m.: 100 Hoʻokele St., Kahului at Target. Grey 2015 Honda CRV.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Kapalua:

Sunday, March 13, 1:37 p.m.: Honoapiʻilani Highway, Kapalua at Honolua Bay. Grey 2021 Jeep Renegade.

Wednesday, March 16, 8:11 p.m.: 13800 Kahekili Highway, Kapalua at Nākālele Point. Grey 2019 Chevrolet Malibu.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Kaunakakai:

Friday, March 18, 3:22 p.m.: 200 block of Kolapa Place, Kaunakakai. Green 2003 Honda Odyssey.

Kīhei:

Sunday, March 13, 8:34 a.m.: 100 block of Pauloa Place, Kīhei. White 2021 Honda Civic.

Friday, March 18, 2:58 a.m.: 1900 block of S Kīhei Road, Kīhei. Silver 2005 Jeep Wrangler.

Kula:

Tuesday, March 15, 10:45 a.m.: 1-100 Kuʻinehe Place, Kula. White 2020 Honda Civic.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Lahaina:

Wednesday, March 16, 1:40 p.m.: Kīlea Road / Olowalu Cane Haul Rd., Lahaina. Blue 2020 Nissan Leaf.

Makawao:

Monday, March 14, 7:42 a.m.: 1-100 Keleawe St., Makawao. Blue 2007 Honda Civic.

Pāʻia:

Friday, March 18, 8:49 p.m.: Alawai Road, Pāʻia at Baldwin Park. Black 2000 Toyota Tacoma.

Spreckelsville:

Monday, March 14, 11:33 a.m.: 200 block of Kealakaʻi Place, Spreckelsville. Red 2020 Jeep Wrangler.

Monday, March 14, 4:03 p.m.: 300 block of Pāʻani Place, Spreckelsville. White 2015 Lexus RX 450 H.

Waiehu:

Sunday, March 13, 5:41 p.m.: 600 block of Kaae Road, Waiehu. Red 2001 Ford Mustang.

Wailea:

Monday, March 14, 6:39 a.m.: 3400 block of Kehala Drive, Wailea. White 2013 Ford F250.

Wednesday, March 16, 7:55 a.m.: 3800 block of Wailea ʻEkolu Place, Wailea. White 2019 Toyota Tacoma.

Wednesday, March 16, 11:13 a.m.: 3800 block of Waakaula Place, Wailea. Black 2014 Mercedes-Benz E350.

Wednesday, March 16, 4:56 a.m.: 3900 block of Kālai Waʻa St., Wailea. White 2018 Mercedes-Benz C300.

Wednesday, March 16, 7:34 p.m.: 100 block of Hālau Place, Wailea. Dark Green 2017 Mini Cooper Cooper S.

Friday, March 18, 5:06 p.m.: Makena Road, Wailea at Oneuli Beach. Brown 2006 Jeep Liberty.

Friday, March 18, 5:53 p.m: 4500 block of Makena Road, Wailea. Black 2017 BMW 3 Series.

Wailuku:

Monday, March 14, 7:23 p.m.: 700 Haliʻa Nakoa St., Wailuku at War Memorial Gym. Silver 2005 Ford F250.

14 Vehicle Break-ins

Haʻikū:

Friday, March 18, 3:01 a.m.: 600 block of Kūlike Road, Haʻikū. Grey 2015 Cadillac Escalade.

Kahului:

Tuesday, March 15, 11:44 p.m.: 600 block of S Papa Ave., Kahului. White 2022 Kawasaki Brute Force 300 ATV.

Wednesday, March 16, 10:04 a.m.: 1 Kahului Airport Road, Kahului at Kahului Airport. White 2020 Jeep Wrangler.

Thursday, March 17, 10 a.m.: 1 Lānui Circle, Kahului at Kahului Airport. Grey 2011 Toyota Tacoma.

Thursday, March 17, 7 p.m.: 540 Haleakalā Highway, Kahului at Costco. Grey 2016 Honda Odyssey.

Friday, March 18, 5:40 p.m.: 1 Keolani Place, Kahului at Kahului Airport. White 2015 Nissan Frontier.

Kīhei:

Sunday, March 13, 9:53 a.m.: 1-100 Kanani Road, Kīhei. Black 2020 Honda Rebel.

Wednesday, March 16, 9:30 a.m.: 1-100 Walaka St., Kīhei. Blue 2022 YN moped.

Wednesday, March 16, 6:28 p.m.: 2100 block of Konou Place, Kīhei. Black 2015 Yamaha motorcycle.

Thursday, March 17, 7:03 a.m.: 100 block of Manino Circle, Kīhei. Silver 2014 Ford F250.

Thursday, March 17, 7:12 a.m.: 700 block of South Kīhei Road, Kīhei. Red 1992 Jeep Wrangler.

Friday, March 18, 12:34 a.m.: 2000 block of South Kīhei Road, Kīhei. Black 2020 Honda Rebel.

Makawao:

Wednesday, March 16, 3:50 a.m.: 1-100 Makani Road, Makawao. Grey 2012 Nissan Frontier.

Wailuku: