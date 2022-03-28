Maui News

Maui Police Department announces Assistant Chief promotions

March 28, 2022, 4:27 PM HST
The Maui Police Department announced the promotion of Randy Esperanza to Assistant Chief of Investigative Services and Gregg Okamoto to Assistant Chief of Support Services.

Assistant Chief Esperanza joined the department in 1996.   His career began as a Police Officer I in the Molokaʻi Patrol District for a year, followed by assignments in the Lahaina Patrol District and the Vice Narcotics Division. Upon being promoted to the rank of Sergeant, he returned to Molokaʻi, where he served for a three-year tour of duty.  He then worked as a Detective in the Criminal Investigation Division and Internal Affairs. 

As a Lieutenant, his assignments included the Community Relations Section, Kīhei Patrol District, and the Criminal Investigation Division, where he supervised the Property Crimes Unit. During his tenure as Captain, he served as the commander of the Technical Services Unit and the Kīhei Patrol District before his most recent assignment in the Criminal Investigation Division.  He and his wife Mimi have seven children and two grandchildren.

Assistant Chief Okamoto joined the department in 1997. He started his career as a Police Officer I in the Wailuku, Molokaʻi, and Lahaina Patrol Districts, respectively. He also was a School Resource Officer at Maui High School, his alma mater. Upon being promoted to the rank of Sergeant, he served in the Molokaʻi Patrol District before working as a Detective in the Criminal Investigation Division and Internal Affairs. He was also a member of the Special Response Team. He then supervised the Domestic Violence Unit before being promoted. 

As a Lieutenant, he worked in the Vice Narcotics Division before taking command assignments in the Plans & Training Section, Communications Section, and Community Relations Section, where he also served as the department’s Public Information Officer. Upon his promotion to Captain, he served as the commander of the Molokaʻi Patrol District before his most recent assignment in the Quality Assurance Section under the Chief’s Office. He and his wife Kat have five children.

