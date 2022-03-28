The City’s West Loch modular housing facility in ‘Ewa Beach

Two isolation and quarantine facilities will now transition to serve their original purpose as affordable housing for individuals or couples at or below 60% of the area median income.

Over the past three months, the City and County of Honolulu was able to provide isolation and quarantine accommodations to more than 215 individuals and families on O‘ahu who otherwise did not have a safe place to do so.

The City and County of Honolulu reports that the number of rooms needed on O‘ahu has dropped from 58 in January 2022, to less than five by mid-March 2022. As of March 23, only two people remained in ISO/Q.

As a result of decreased need, the City and County of Honolulu will no longer be using the Harbor Arms in ‘Aiea and the West Loch Modular building in ‘Ewa Beach as ISO/Q facilities.

“My sincere thanks to our non-profit partners Aloha United Way and Banquet Solutions Hawaiʻi, as well as North Shore Mental Health for their expert services protecting the public health of the people of the City and County of Honolulu,” said Mayor Rick Blangiardi in a press release update.

“With their help, along with the hard work from multiple City departments, we were able to continue services at Harbor Arms when statewide coordinated ISO/Q operations by the State of Hawai‘i ceased operations in December. We were even able to stand up an additional ISO/Q facility at West Loch on short notice when nearly 300 COVID-19 patients were filling up our hospital beds each day at the end of January. This entire ISO/Q effort between our contract service providers and City departments is an example of teamwork at its finest,” said Blangiardi.

West Loch Modular, which has been vacant since the end of February 2022, is ready to welcome its first residents on April 1, 2022. Harbor Arms will continue to house the two ISO/Q occupants at the facility before transitioning to much-needed affordable housing.

In the event future COVID-19 case counts generate a need for ISO/Q units on O‘ahu, the City and County of Honolulu is positioned to stand-up an ISO/Q facility at the City’s Resource Center in ‘Iwilei. The 27-unit complex is located at the former Montgomery Motors location and also includes a commercial kitchen.

The City will continue to monitor current and future conditions and consult with leaders in healthcare as they navigate the changing COVID-19 pandemic.