Hawaiʻi guest hits $1.3M jackpot at ‘the Cal’ in Las Vegas

March 29, 2022, 11:13 AM HST
Jackpot winner from Hawaiʻi. PC: Vacations Hawaiʻi

A Hawaiʻi resident is the recipient of a Wheel of Fortune® jackpot. The woman, identified only as “Michelle M.” in promotional photos, hit a more than $1.3 million jackpot at Boyd Gaming’s California Hotel and Casino playing IGT’s Wheel of Fortune® slots on Monday, March 28.

The lucky guest was playing on a Wheel of Fortune® slot machine at approximately 11:30 a.m. After making a $5 bet, she scored a progressive jackpot totaling $1,316,725.

This is the third Wheel of Fortune® jackpot that has been won by a Hawaiian resident at a Boyd Gaming downtown Las Vegas property this year. 

Earlier Hawaiʻi jackpot winners this year include:

  • A guest from Hawai’i hit a more than $1.1 million jackpot on Jan. 21, at Fremont Hotel and Casino after playing a $5 spin on a Wheel of Fortune® Super Times Pay 2x 3x 4x 5x slot machine.
  • Another Hawai’i resident hit a more than $275,000 progressive jackpot playing Wheel of Fortune® Gold Spin Deluxe™ Triple Stars® at Fremont on Feb. 22.

Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation operates 28 gaming entertainment properties in 10 states.

