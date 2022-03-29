Jackpot winner from Hawaiʻi. PC: Vacations Hawaiʻi

A Hawaiʻi resident is the recipient of a Wheel of Fortune ® jackpot. The woman, identified only as “Michelle M.” in promotional photos, hit a more than $1.3 million jackpot at Boyd Gaming’s California Hotel and Casino playing IGT’s Wheel of Fortune ® slots on Monday, March 28.

The lucky guest was playing on a Wheel of Fortune ® slot machine at approximately 11:30 a.m. After making a $5 bet, she scored a progressive jackpot totaling $1,316,725.

This is the third Wheel of Fortune ® jackpot that has been won by a Hawaiian resident at a Boyd Gaming downtown Las Vegas property this year.

Earlier Hawaiʻi jackpot winners this year include:

A guest from Hawai’i hit a more than $1.1 million jackpot on Jan. 21, at Fremont Hotel and Casino after playing a $5 spin on a Wheel of Fortune ® Super Times Pay 2x 3x 4x 5x slot machine.

Super Times Pay 2x 3x 4x 5x slot machine. Another Hawai’i resident hit a more than $275,000 progressive jackpot playing Wheel of Fortune ® Gold Spin Deluxe™ Triple Stars® at Fremont on Feb. 22.

Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation operates 28 gaming entertainment properties in 10 states.