Seabury Hall hosts second annual Maunalei Marketplace

March 29, 2022, 10:49 AM HST
PC: courtesy Seabury Hall.

Seabury Hall hosts its second annual Maunalei Marketplace, April 1-25, 2022.

The virtual marketplace will feature grab-and-go meals, lei po’o, flower bouquets, original art, gift baskets, and more. After the marketplace closes, shoppers will pick up their purchases in person on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at the school’s upcountry campus.

The virtual marketplace can be accessed at: www.seaburyhall.org on April 1.

Maunalei Marketplace will give shoppers a head start on finding the perfect Mother’s Day gift from the convenience of their own home. Visitors to the website will be able to browse through a variety of specialty goods as well as bid on silent auction items. All purchases will be packaged and ready for pick up the day before Mother’s Day.

Proceeds from all sales will be used to support Seabury Hall’s Financial Aid Program which provides assistance to 25% of the student body. The goal of Maunalei Marketplace is to create opportunities for deserving students to receive a high-quality college preparatory education and to build a student body that reflects a broad social and economic mix.

Seabury Hall is a private college preparatory school serving students in Grades 5-12, in Makawao, Hawaiʻi.

