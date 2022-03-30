Flood Advisory for Maui (3.30.22) PC: NOAA / NWS

Issued: 1:31 p.m. HST, Wednesday, March 30, 2022

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for the island of Maui until 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.

At 1:26 p.m., radar indicated heavy rain over Upcountry Maui and the West Maui Mountains falling at rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour. The NWS forecasts additional heavy showers tp persist over Upcountry areas through the afternoon. Rain falling over interior West Maui may lead to rises in streams, even in areas where no rain is occurring, according to the NWS.

Some locations that will experience flooding include: Kahului, Kīhei, Lahaina, Puʻunēnē, Māʻalaea, Waikapū, Wailuku, Waiehu, Waiheʻe, Pāʻia, Hāliʻimaile, Pukalani, Makawao, Olowalu, Kula, Wailea, Keōkea, Kahakuloa, Haʻikū-Paʻuwela and ʻUlupalakua.

The public is reminded to stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low-lying areas prone to flooding.

The advisory may need to be extended beyond 4:30 p.m. HST if flooding persists.