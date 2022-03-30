Maui News
No tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi after 7.0 Loyalty Islands earthquake
There is no tsunami threat for Hawaiʻi following a 7.0 preliminary magnitude earthquake reported at 11:03 a.m. HST Southeast of the Loyalty Islands off of New Caledonia.
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reports that a destructive Pacific-wide tsunami is not expected and there is no threat to Hawaiʻi.
