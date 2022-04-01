Maui schools among finalists for 19th Annual ʻŌlelo Youth Exchange Student Video Competition
Maui schools earned 20 finalist spots in the 19th Annual ‘Ōlelo Youth Xchange Student Video Competition. The award recipients were selected from hundreds of submissions from keiki in 50 schools across the state.
‘Ōlelo Community Media’s Youth Xchange is Hawai‘i’s oldest and largest contest of its type.
This year’s submissions were created by students who attend public, charter and private schools statewide or are homeschooled. Finalist videos are from all counties.
The 38 award winners will be announced during the in-person Awards Gala on Wednesday, April 20 with their prizes – high-definition Sony digital video cameras – presented in front of hundreds of their statewide peers for the first time since 2019.
The gala may be viewed live on April 20 starting at 10 a.m. on Channel 49, on the ‘Ōlelo Facebook page, via ‘ŌleloNet at olelo.org/49 and through the mobile app.
The finalist Youth Xchange student videos were selected based on subject impact and technical production. The judging panels included local news media, filmmaking professionals and, in the case of sponsored categories, subject experts.
This year, Youth Xchange videos compete in 14 categories. The five broad categories are mini-documentary, public service announcement, short, Expert and Junior Expert.
The nine sponsored categories are A More Resilient and Sustainable Hawai‘i, Active Living & Healthy Places, Creating Peace, Elections & Voting, Forest Inspired, Prepare NOW – Don’t Forget Tutu…and Popoki, Too!, Preventing Bullying Together with Aloha, Storm Water and Traffic Safety.
Students in ‘Ōlelo Youth Xchange compete in three age divisions: elementary, intermediate and high school. Previous winners and students with professional experience compete in the Junior Expert (kindergarten through middle school) and Expert (high school and college) categories.
This year’s ‘Ōlelo Youth Xchange Student Video Competition is supported by Major Sponsors First Hawaiian Bank and Alaska Airlines. Individual Category Sponsors are the City & County of Honolulu Department of Facility Maintenance; Hawaiian Electric; Rotary Club of Honolulu; and the State of Hawai‘i Departments of Education, Health, and Land and Natural Resources, as well as the Office of Elections. Event sponsors include HENC and The RMR Group.
2021-2022 Youth Xchange Finalists
A MORE RESILIENT AND SUSTAINABLE HAWAI‘I
Elementary: Friday Night Live – Moanalua Elementary
Let’s Go Solar – Moanalua Elementary
Turn Hawai‘i Green – Pōmaika‘i Elementary
Middle: Be the Change – Moanalua Middle
Go Electric – Lahaina Intermediate
Hawaiian Electric PSA – Chiefess Kamakahelei Middle
High School: Do Your Part – Pearl City High
Saving Power – Waiākea High
Sustainability One Step at A Time – President William McKinley High
ACTIVE LIVING & HEALTHY PLACES
Elementary: Active Living Is Inspiring! – Ma‘ema‘e Elementary
Don’t Be A Couch Potato – Pōmaika‘i Elementary
Staying Active and Healthy – Pearl City Highlands Elementary
Middle: A New Breath of Air – Āliamanu Middle
I Love Walking – Lahaina Intermediate
One Step at A Time – Āliamanu Middle – Honouliuli Middle
High School: Live Through Movement – Moanalua High
Oh, the Healthy Place You’ll Go – Moanalua High
The Power of Nu‘u – Kamehameha Schools Maui
CREATING PEACE
Elementary: Kind Quotes – Mayor Joseph J. Fern Elementary
Peace – Kīpapa Elementary
Unity Day – Kīpapa Elementary
Middle: How to Keep Peace Between Friends – Chiefess Kamakahelei Middle
Nobody Should Be Bullied – President George Washington Middle
You Are Not Alone – Āliamanu Middle
High School: Flourishing with Differences – Mililani High
Inner Peace – President William McKinley High
The Move to Peace – Kamehameha Schools Maui
ELECTIONS & VOTING
Elementary: Easy as 1, 2, 3 – Major Joseph J. Fern Elementary
Our Community Relies On You – Pōmaika‘i Elementary
Register to Vote – Kīpapa Elementary
Middle: Breaking News: Voting Is Easy! – Āliamanu Middle
Register to Vote! It’s Easy! – Highlands Intermediate
Voting by Mail – Chiefess Kamakahelei Middle
High School: A New Vote, A New Voice – Hawai‘i Technology Academy PCS
Choose Mail-In Voting – Pearl City High
Go Vote – Moanalua High
FOREST INSPIRED
Elementary: Prevent Wildfires – Ho‘okele Elementary
Protecting Hawai‘i’s Forests Begins with You – Ma‘ema‘e Elementary
ROD and the ‘Ōhi‘a Tree – Pearl City Highlands Elementary
Middle: Forest Inspired – Montessori School of Maui
Ka Nahele O Ka Mokupuni: The Island’s Forest – Kaimukī Middle
Keep Invasive Species Out of Hawai‘i – Āliamanu Middle
High School: Four-Legged Destruction – Hawai‘i Technology Academy PCS
Ola Kākou I ka ‘Āina – Kamehameha Schools Maui
Saving ‘Ohi‘a – Waiākea High
MINI DOCUMENTARY
Elementary: Mental Health Issues – Pearl City Highlands Elementary
The PCHES Flood, A True Story – Pearl City Highlands Elementary
Middle: Hydroponics at WMS – President George Washington Middle
Kaulike I Ke Ola – Kamehameha Schools Maui
The Struggle – Kamehameha Schools Maui
High School: Land of Aloha: Equality in Hawai‘i – Kamehameha Schools Maui
Ocean Safety – Henry Perrine Baldwin High
The Stress of Success – Henry Perrine Baldwin High
PREPARE NOW – DON’T FORGET TUTU…AND POPOKI TOO!
Elementary: Prepare Now, Don’t Drown – Pearl City Highlands Elementary
Ready for Disasters – Pearl City Highlands Elementary
Middle: Be Prepared – Lahaina Intermediate
Don’t Forget the Pets – Āliamanu Middle
Prepare for the Worst – Moanalua Middle
High School: A Special Place in Your Heart, Means a Special Plan to Protect – Waiākea High
Everyone Should be Ready – Mililani High
Prepare NOW – Moanalua High
PREVENT BULLYING TOGETHER WITH ALOHA
Elementary: Bullying EL Students – Ma‘ema‘e Elementary
Let Everyone Be Seen – Pomaika‘i Elementary
Stop Motion Animation – Kipapa Elementary
Middle: Don’t be Part of the Problem – Highlands Intermediate
Prevent Bullying – Lahaina Intermediate
Unique – Highlands Intermediate
High School: Erase the Hate – Mililani High
It’s the Same Thing – Waiākea High
What If It Were You? – Kaimukī Christian School
PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT
Elementary: 3 Tips to Protect Our Hawaiian Animals – Maunawili Elementary
Over Your Nose – Moanalua Elementary
Why Get Your Covid Vaccine? – Alva A. Scott Elementary
Middle: Be Smart, Don’t Start – Chiefess Kamakahelei Middle
Bullying PSA – Chiefess Kamakahelei Middle
Why Do I Wear My Mask? – St. John Vianney School
High School: Be Part of the Solution – Kaua‘i High
Our Oceans are in Danger – Hawaiʻi Technology Academy PCS
Shield Your Face – Moanalua High
SHORT
Elementary: Choosing the Vaccine – Alvah A. Scott Elementary
Cyberbullying, Tell Someone Now – Alvah A. Scott Elementary
Save the Sea to See the Future – Pearl City Highlands Elementary
Middle: Click Your Mindset – Sacred Hearts Academy
Prioritize Your Schoolwork – Wai‘anae Intermediate
Save Our People: Ban Guns – Āliamanu Middle
High School: Dear Mallory – Mid-Pacific Institute
Life of a Teenager – Henry J. Kaiser High
The 5 Darkest Paths – Mid-Pacific Institute
STORM WATER HERO
Elementary: Do Your Part and STOP Storm Water Runoff – Pearl City Highlands Elementary
Down the Drain – Mayor Joseph J. Fern Elementary
No Trash Down the Storm Drain – Ho‘okele Elementary
Middle: A Storm Water Hero – Moanalua Middle
The Future Counts on Us – Moanalua Middle
Storm Water PSA – Chiefess Kamakahelei Middle
High School: Cleared Drains, Better Days – Moanalua High
How To Be a Storm Water Hero – Moanalua High
Run Litter Run – Waiākea High
TRAFFIC SAFETY
Elementary: A Crosswalk Carol – Moanalua Elementary
Just Say “NO to Drinking and Driving” – Kīpapa Elementary
Protect Before You Pedal – Pearl City Highlands Elementary
Middle: Cameron Can’t Cross the Road – Waipahu Intermediate
Teen Traffic Safety – Montessori School of Maui
Your Life Matters, Wear a Seatbelt – Moanalua Middle
High School: Hard Headed – Henry Perrine Baldwin High
Mind Your Spacing – Hawai‘i Technology Academy PCS
Text Later or Regret Forever – Pearl City High
JUNIOR EXPERT
Firework: Legal vs Illegal – Honouliuli Middle
Help, Teachers Wanted – Maui Waena Intermediate
How to Respect Someone’s Pronouns- Chiefess Kamakahelei Middle
EXPERT
Alexis Ann – Waiākea High
More Than Just a Simple Dance – Moanalua High
Testing With No Purpose – Moanalua High