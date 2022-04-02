Shores Today Sunday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 12-16 10-15 7-10 7-10 West Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 5-7 6-8 6-9 6-9

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Breezy. East winds 20 to 25 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 09:03 AM HST. High 2.1 feet 03:36 PM HST. Sunrise 6:18 AM HST. Sunset 6:41 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.4 feet 09:35 PM HST. High 1.6 feet 03:05 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Breezy. East winds 20 to 25 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 09:24 AM HST. High 2.1 feet 04:11 PM HST. Sunrise 6:17 AM HST. Sunset 6:41 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current northwest swell will produce elevated surf along most north and west facing shores of the smaller islands through this afternoon. This swell is forecast to gradually lower from tonight through early next week. A mix of small northwest swells will produce modest surf along most north and west facing shores during the middle of next week. The strong trade winds will cause surf to build along east facing shores, and it will likely remain elevated and rough through Sunday night. By early next week, the weakening trade winds will cause the surf to gradually lower along east facing shores. Background south swell energy will maintain small, near seasonal surf heights along most south facing shores.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with E winds 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph.