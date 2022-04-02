Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for April 02, 2022

April 2, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Jan Busch

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Today
Sunday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
12-16
10-15
7-10
7-10 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
5-7
6-8
6-9
6-9 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
Breezy. East winds 20 to 25 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 09:03 AM HST.




High 2.1 feet 03:36 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:18 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:41 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.4 feet 09:35 PM HST.




High 1.6 feet 03:05 AM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
Breezy. East winds 20 to 25 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.3 feet 09:24 AM HST.




High 2.1 feet 04:11 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:17 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:41 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current northwest swell will produce elevated surf along most north and west facing shores of the smaller islands through this afternoon. This swell is forecast to gradually lower from tonight through early next week. A mix of small northwest swells will produce modest surf along most north and west facing shores during the middle of next week. The strong trade winds will cause surf to build along east facing shores, and it will likely remain elevated and rough through Sunday night. By early next week, the weakening trade winds will cause the surf to gradually lower along east facing shores. Background south swell energy will maintain small, near seasonal surf heights along most south facing shores. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.


				  Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with E winds 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

				


				
 
   
   
