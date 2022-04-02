Maui Surf Forecast for April 02, 2022
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Today
|Sunday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|12-16
|10-15
|7-10
|7-10
|West Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|5-7
|6-8
|6-9
|6-9
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|Breezy. East winds 20 to 25 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:18 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:41 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 20 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|Breezy. East winds 20 to 25 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:17 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:41 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The current northwest swell will produce elevated surf along most north and west facing shores of the smaller islands through this afternoon. This swell is forecast to gradually lower from tonight through early next week. A mix of small northwest swells will produce modest surf along most north and west facing shores during the middle of next week. The strong trade winds will cause surf to build along east facing shores, and it will likely remain elevated and rough through Sunday night. By early next week, the weakening trade winds will cause the surf to gradually lower along east facing shores. Background south swell energy will maintain small, near seasonal surf heights along most south facing shores.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with E winds 20-25mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph.
