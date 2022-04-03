April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month and the Ho’oikaika Partnership invites the Maui Nui community to join in promoting activities that strengthen ‘ohana, support the healthy development of keiki, and prevent child maltreatment. The Hoʻoikaika Partnership is a cross-sector coalition of organizations, individuals, county, and state agencies that are committed to preventing child abuse and neglect in Maui County.

This month and throughout the year, the Ho’oikaika Partnership encourages all individuals and organizations to play a role in ensuring our ʻohana are healthy, safe, and supported. When parents have the knowledge, skills, and resources they need to care for their children, keiki’s well-being increases and the risk of maltreatment is reduced, according to the partnership.

Protective factors are the strengths and resources families draw on during difficult times to shield them from life’s stresses. Research shows that when parents possess protective factors, the risk for neglect and abuse diminish and optimal outcomes for children, youth, and families are promoted. Major protective factors include knowledge of parenting and child development, parental resilience, social connections, and concrete supports.

This year, to promote awareness and development of protective factors, the Ho’oikaika Partnership is sponsoring several activities including:

April 6: Mayor’s Proclamation at 10:30 a.m. via Zoom

Wear blue, add child abuse prevention Zoom background, and join us online. Sponsored by Friends of the Children’s Justice Center and Ho’oikaika Partnership. Virtually hosted by Maui Family Support Services, Inc. via Zoom. Blue is the color for child abuse prevention.

Mayor’s Proclamation Zoom Link. Meeting ID: 827 0791 7190 Passcode: 596198 Mobile: +1 669 900 9128

ʻOhana Fest. Event flyer.

April 9: ‘Ohana Fest from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

A fun family event with information on community resources, free food, music and giveaways at the Maui Botanical Gardens, 150 Kanaloa Ave. in Kahului. Participants are encouraged to wear blue to support Child Abuse Prevention Month. The new video, A Journey to Healing, will be shown. Registration link here.

April 13: Ho’oikaika Partnership Special convening from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. via Zoom

Wear blue, add child abuse prevention Zoom background, and join organizers for the Ho’oikaika Partnership Special Convening.

Learn more about the most prevalent risk and protective factors impacting children and families in Maui County based on data synthesized by the Stellar Group. President Iris Matthews will present key findings documented in their new report, “Preliminary Assessment of Family Services Supports and Needs on Maui County: A Synthesis of Existing Resources & Reports.”

The Ho’oikaika Partnership will introduce “A Journey to Healing,” a short film about a local family overcoming challenges and the stigma of accepting services. The film was created by the students at Maui Waena Middle School. Registration link here.

Download these Zoom backgrounds, save on your computer or laptop, and upload to your Zoom account. Zoom Backgrounds Folder

Beginning April 13: #OhanaTokStory Social Media Challenge

The Ho’oikaika Partnership’s social media challenge invites Maui County ‘ohana to participate in activities that promote family engagement, family strengthening and resilience and learn more about community resources available to support our ‘ohana. By sharing pictures and videos, families can demonstrate how the protective factors are practiced in everyday life – Maui style!

Youth leaders from the Boys & Girls Club of Maui will emcee the challenge. Local residents will have the opportunity to win prizes such as children’s books, gas cards, and movie tickets. The Maui Butterfly Farm is a generous sponsor of one of our “grand prizes” – a live educational butterfly farm tour for a family of four.

To support our Social Media Challenge, please Follow and Like Ho’oikaika Partnership Facebook and Instagram Pages and “SHARE” our posts about the challenge.

Hashtags: #hooikaikapartnership #ohanatokstory #childabuseprevention #thrivingfamilies

Additionally, the US Department of Health and Human Services, Children’s Bureau, Office on Child Abuse and Neglect, together with Child Welfare Information Gateway, and the FRIENDS National Resource Center for Community-Based Child Abuse Prevention developed the 2021/2022 Prevention Resource Guide. The guide provides more information about protective factors and highlights examples of innovative prevention approaches being implemented by communities across the country.