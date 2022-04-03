Maui News
Go Green Recyling event for West Maui on April 16; appointments requested
Mālama Maui Nui’s monthly Go Green Recycling event for West Maui residents will take place in Lahaina on Saturday, April 16 from 9 am to noon at 1870 Honoapi’ilani Highway (parking lot behind the Lahaina District Court).
To request an appointment, fill out an Appointment Request Form at MalamaMauiNui.org/GoGreen. Confirmed appointments will ensure upholding COVID-19 best practices.Go Green Recycling allows residents (non-commercial) to responsibly dispose of the following bulky-items at no charge:
- Air Conditioners
- Batteries (lead acid only)
- Bicycle
- Washers and Dryers
- Dishwashers
- Microwaves
- Refrigerators
- Stoves
- Tires (suggested $10 donation per tire)
- Water Heaters
- Scrap Metal
- Electronics (TVs, printers, computers, monitors and associated cords only)
For more information regarding future Go Green Recycling events, location directions, accepted recyclables, appointments and volunteer opportunities, please visit the Mālama Maui Nui website at www.MalamaMauiNui.org/GoGreen or sign up for their E-newsletter.
