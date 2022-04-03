Shores Today Monday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 7-10 6-8 4-6 4-6 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 6-8 6-8 5-7 4-6

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Windy. East winds 15 to 30 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 09:24 AM HST. High 2.1 feet 04:11 PM HST. Sunrise 6:17 AM HST. Sunset 6:41 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature Around 70. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.6 feet 10:14 PM HST. High 1.5 feet 03:17 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 09:45 AM HST. High 2.0 feet 04:48 PM HST. Sunrise 6:16 AM HST. Sunset 6:41 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current northwest swell will continue to gradually lower through Tuesday. A mix of northwest swells is expected to produce modest surf along most north and west facing shores around mid-week. The strong trade winds will maintain slightly elevated, rough surf along east facing shores through early Monday. The weakening trade winds will allow the surf to gradually lower along east facing shores from late Monday into Wednesday. Background south swell energy will maintain small, near seasonal surf heights along most south facing shores.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with E winds 20-25mph in the morning increasing to 25-30mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with E winds 20-25mph. Fairly clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 25-30mph.