Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for April 03, 2022

April 3, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Sandy Ahern










Shores
Today
Monday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
7-10
6-8
4-6
4-6 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
6-8
6-8
5-7
4-6 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
Windy. East winds 15 to 30 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.3 feet 09:24 AM HST.




High 2.1 feet 04:11 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:17 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:41 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
Around 70. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.6 feet 10:14 PM HST.




High 1.5 feet 03:17 AM HST.
















MONDAY







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 09:45 AM HST.




High 2.0 feet 04:48 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:16 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:41 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current northwest swell will continue to gradually lower through Tuesday. A mix of northwest swells is expected to produce modest surf along most north and west facing shores around mid-week. The strong trade winds will maintain slightly elevated, rough surf along east facing shores through early Monday. The weakening trade winds will allow the surf to gradually lower along east facing shores from late Monday into Wednesday. Background south swell energy will maintain small, near seasonal surf heights along most south facing shores. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.


				  Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with E winds 20-25mph in the morning increasing to 25-30mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with E winds 20-25mph. Fairly clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 25-30mph. 




