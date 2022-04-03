Maui Surf Forecast for April 03, 2022
|Shores
|Today
|Monday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|7-10
|6-8
|4-6
|4-6
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|6-8
|6-8
|5-7
|4-6
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|Windy. East winds 15 to 30 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:17 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:41 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|Around 70.
|Winds
|East winds around 20 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:16 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:41 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The current northwest swell will continue to gradually lower through Tuesday. A mix of northwest swells is expected to produce modest surf along most north and west facing shores around mid-week. The strong trade winds will maintain slightly elevated, rough surf along east facing shores through early Monday. The weakening trade winds will allow the surf to gradually lower along east facing shores from late Monday into Wednesday. Background south swell energy will maintain small, near seasonal surf heights along most south facing shores.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with E winds 20-25mph in the morning increasing to 25-30mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with E winds 20-25mph. Fairly clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 25-30mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com