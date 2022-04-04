Keith Hayashi has been serving as interim superintendent with the Hawaiʻi Department of Education since the middle part of 2021. PC: Office of Gov. David Ige. (12.20.21)

The Hawaiʻi State Board of Education has extended the application deadline for its search for the position of State Superintendent of Education to lead the Hawaiʻi State Department of Education and the statewide system of public schools.

The new application deadline for the position of state superintendent is April 12, 2022 at 5 p.m. HST.

The National Association of State Boards of Education is assisting the Board with its state superintendent search. The Board is a member of NASBE, the only membership organization for state boards of education. NASBE is experienced in chief executive searches and has successfully completed recent executive searches and/or evaluations for state boards in Georgia and Mississippi.

The state superintendent of education serves as the chief executive officer of Hawaiʻi’s unitary public school system—which is a single, statewide school district—and is responsible for both the State Education Agency and Local Education Agency functions of the state department of education.

“The successful candidate will be paid a competitive salary, commensurate with preparation, qualifications, experience, and proven record of transformational leadership, as well as the State of Hawaiʻi benefits package,” according to the announcement.

The Board governs the Department and is empowered by the state constitution to formulate statewide education policy and appoint the Superintendent. A complete job description and application materials can be found at https://www.nasbe.org/employment.

The term of Superintendent Dr. Christina Kishimoto, who led the Department since 2017, ended on July 30, 2021 following her decision not to seek a contract renewal.

Keith Hayashi has been serving as interim superintendent since her departure. The long-time principal of Waipahu High School will serve until the start date of a new superintendent to be appointed by the Board.