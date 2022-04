Maui police responded to six burglaries, 14 vehicle thefts and 14 vehicle break-ins in Maui County over a seven-day period from March 20 to 26, 2022.

The percentage of burglary cases increased 50% from the week before when four incidents were reported. Vehicle thefts decreased 50% from the week before when 28 incidents were reported. Vehicle break-ins had no percentage change from the week before when 14 incidents were also reported.

Below is a complete list of incidents and the time and locations of when and where each occurred.

6 Burglaries

Kahului:

Monday, March 21, 11:34 a.m.: 43 Hansen Road, Kahului at MEO Transportation Center. Non-residential, unlawful entry.

Kīhei:

Monday, March 21, 10:39 a.m.: 1585 Halama St., Kīhei. Non-residential, attempted burglary.

Nāpili:

Monday, March 21, 9:35 p.m.: 5900 Lower Honoapiʻilani Road, Nāpili at Nāpili Kai Beach Resort. Non-residential, unlawful entry.

Pāʻia:

Monday, March 21, 7:48 a.m.: 955 Baldwin Ave., Pāʻia at Pāʻia Elementary. Non-residential, unlawful entry.

Wailuku:

Sunday, March 20, 11:55 a.m.: 2000 block of Vineyard St., Wailuku. Residential, unlawful entry.

Wednesday, March 23, 2:07 a.m.: 900 ʻEhā St., Wailuku. Non-residential, forced entry.

14 Vehicle Thefts

Hāna:

Monday, March 21, 7:29 p.m.: 100 block of Keawa Place, Hāna. Silver 2001 Mazda B3000.

Kahului:

Monday, March 21, 8:43 p.m.: 275 Kaʻahumanu Ave., Kahului at Queen Kaʻahumanu Shopping Center. Silver 2010 Acura MDX.

Kīhei:

Sunday, March 20, 3:18 p.m.: 5400 block of Mākena Alanui, Kīhei. Gold 2010 Toyota Corolla.

Wednesday, March 23, 11:15 p.m.: 800 block of S Kīhei Road, Kīhei. Black 2004 Toyota Tacoma.

Lahaina:

Monday, March 21, 7:42 p.m.: 11500 block of Honoapiʻilani Highway, Lahaina. Grey 2016 Honda CRV.

Wednesday, March 23, 6:04 p.m.: 11801 Honoapiʻilani Highway, Lahaina at Launiupoko Beach Park. White 2017 Toyota Tacoma.

Wednesday, March 23, 6:16 p.m.: 11100 Honoapiʻilani Highway, Lahaina at Pāpalaua Beach Park. Grey 2007 Nissan Armada.

Māʻalaea:

Friday, March 25, 2:15 p.m.: 10600 block of Honoapiʻilani Highway, Māʻalaea. White 2008 Toyota Echo.

Makawao:

Thursday, March 24, 9:27 a.m.: 1100 block of Makawao Ave., Makawao. White 2004 Toyota Prius.

Thursday, March 24, 9:34 a.m.: 1100 block of Makawao Ave., Makawao. White 2020 Toyota Rav4.

Spreckelsville:

Thursday, March 24, 5:28 p.m.: Hāna Hwy. / Stable Road, Spreckelsville. Grey 2014 Honda CRV.

Friday, March 25, 7:34 a.m.: 300 block of Pāʻani Place, Spreckelsville. Silver 2011 Toyota Sequoia.

Wailea:

Tuesday, March 22, 9:30 p.m.: 3550 Wailea Alanui Drive, Wailea at Andaz. White 2014 Nissan Versa.

Wailuku:

Wednesday, March 23, 4:48 p.m.: 2000 block of Pākahi St., Wailuku. Grey 2004 Lexus IS 300.

14 Vehicle Break-ins

Kāʻanapali:

Thursday, March 24, 9:23 p.m.: 100 block of Nohea Kai Dr., Kāʻanapali. Silver 2001 Honda CRV.

Kahului:

Monday, March 21, 7:57 p.m.: 100 block of W Wākea Ave., Kahului. White 1995 Toyota Corolla.

Wednesday, March 23, 12:11 p.m.: 1-100 Nākiʻi Road, Kahului. Silver 2000 Toyota Corolla.

Friday, March 25, 10:26 a.m.: 300 block of Hukilike St., Kahului. White 2007 Ford F250.

Friday, March 25, 7:22 p.m.: 100 Pakaula, Kahului at Walmart. White 2001 Acura Integra.

Kīhei:

Sunday, March 20, 6:53 p.m.: 2700 block of South Kīhei Road, Kīhei. Black 2018 Husqvarna Svartpilen 401.

Tuesday, March 22, 10:20 a.m.: 12 South Kīhei Road, Kīhei at Māʻalaea Surf. Grey 2005 GMC Sierra.

Thursday, March 24, 11:05 a.m.: 100 block of Kūpuna St., Kīhei. Blue 1994 Ford Ranger.

Thursday, March 24, 1:09 p.m.: 2100 block of South Kīhei Road, Kīhei. Red 2019 Zhong moped.

Lahaina:

Thursday, March 24, 3:47 p.m.: 1000 block of Waineʻe St., Lahaina. Blue 1990 Honda Accord.

Pukalani:

Sunday, March 20, 1:35 p.m.: 100 block of Pukalani St., Pukalani. Blue 2013 Ford Focus.

Wailuku: