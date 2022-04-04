Maui Cultural Lands president Ekolu Lindsey, who was on a 500-mile voyaging canoe journey to the Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument, is the guest speaker at the April 28 Maui Mauka Conservation Awareness Training. Photo Courtesy: Maui Cultural Lands

Edwing “Ekolu” Lindsey, president of Maui Cultural Lands, will be the guest speaker at the free online Maui Mauka Conservation Awareness Training on April 28 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The goal of all the training sessions is to educate tour operators and guides about native ecosystems and species found in Hawaiʻi and the projects underway to conserve them.

Environmental interpretation plays a significant role in nature-based tourism and is mutually beneficial to tour operators, visitors, conservation groups and the nature-based tourism economy.

In July 2015, Ekolu completed a 10-day, 500-mile journey aboard the voyaging canoe Hikianalia to the Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument in the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands to conduct reef surveys and fish monitoring to help better manage Hawai‘i’s marine resources. He also cofounded Polanui Hiu, the first Community Managed Makai Area (CMMA) on Maui.

Ekolu sits on many non-profit boards and donates his time freely to create a better world by serving the present for those not yet born. He will share information about how visitors can learn about, help protect and be respectful to our island ecosystems.

Trainings are open to the public, with tour operators and guides encouraged to attend. Reservations at www.mauimauka.org are required.