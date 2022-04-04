Maui Election

State officials issue reminder of illegal campaign activities near state highways

April 4, 2022, 2:17 PM HST
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation issued a reminder today that installation of signs visible from state highways that do not fall under the exempted categories defined in Hawaiʻi Revised Statutes Chapter 264, Part V is unlawful.

This includes, but is not limited to, posting of political campaign signs on overpasses, fencing, sign posts, and poles. It is also illegal to sign wave on overpasses above state freeways or highways.

To report an illegally placed sign please contact the following Highways Maintenance Hotlines and follow the voice prompts:

  • Maui: 808-873-3535
  • Oʻahu: 808-831-6714 or email [email protected]
  • Hawaiʻi Island: 808-933-8866
  • Kauaʻi: 808-241-3000

Campaign supporters are also encouraged to be mindful of safety as they sign wave in areas off busy highways. Use caution when exiting and reentering traffic and do not park in areas where it is prohibited.

Applicable statutes include:

Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Morning Crash With Parked Car Results In Double Fatality On North Kihei Road Maui 2Breaking Kalani Peʻa Wins Third Grammy 3Aaa Hawaiʻi Gas Prices Setting Daily Records 4Maui Obituaries Week Ending April 3 2022 5Waterman Is The No 1 Grossing Documentary In America This Weekend 6Multiple Grammy Winner Is Rooted In The Soil Of Hawaiian Tradition