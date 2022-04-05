Learning Endeavors. PC: Courtesy.

Learning Endeavors has moved to a new location in Kīhei at 2679 Wai Wai Place Unit C, across from the South Maui Community Park and Lokelani Intermediate School’s entrance on Līloa Drive.

To celebrate its grand opening in the new learning space and offices, Learning Endeavors is offering discounts for upcoming classes and camps for youth as well as two free events for the community.

Learning Endeavors is offering the Maui community ways to celebrate both Earth Month and Citizen Science Month in April.

The 501c3 nonprofit organization serves K12 educators, youth, and the community, offers programs designed to engage participants in science, technology, and creative arts experiences with outdoor adventures and inspiration from the natural environments of Hawai’i.

Grants fund several free offerings via the Champions of Coastal Resilience climate action initiative, including a film contest for young women and a high school after school club support program.

Here on Maui, the new location provides expanded capacities for science, creativity and digital storytelling, with a new stop motion animation suite, a video broadcast studio, a podcasting sound booth, labs for iPads and computers, and other tools for science.

Registration is now open for spring after-school classes for kids and teens and for week long summer camps. When registering, use the code “Grand_Opening” and receive 40% off spring class costs and 30% off camp tuition through April 30.

All four of the Learning Endeavors after school classes are 75 minutes in length.

Introduction to Stop Motion Animation (ages 7-12) on Wednesdays from 1:45 to 3 p.m., kids use multiple media, such as clay, felt, and legos to create entertaining animated stories inspired by outdoor adventures.

Small Wonders: Citizen Science Adventures (ages 7-13) on Tuesdays from 2:45 to 4 p.m., kids use iPad apps outdoors and contribute to global and local scientific research projects like monitoring animals in their habitats through live camera feeds.

Digital Storytelling (ages 10-13) on Wednesdays and in Speak Up on Mondays (for teens), they choose their own medium to share unique stories through video production, animation, podcasting and more.

To register or learn more visit www.learningendeavors.org/classesforyouth. Tuition for each class is normally $132, but with the grand opening discount, it is $79.

Summer camps are five day camps, that run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, and each week features a unique scientific theme. The science adventure camps are for ages 8-14, and the GeoExplorers camps are for ages 6-10. Tuition is normally $350/week, but with the grand opening discount of 30% off through the end of April, tuition is $245. Learn more or register at www.learningendeavors.org/camps

K12 educators on Maui are invited to celebrate Earth Month with Learning Endeavors during a free Open House on Tuesday, April 26 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. From 5 to 5:30 p.m., Diana Papini Warren, Learning Endeavors executive director, will provide an overview of citizen science projects easy to integrate in any science classroom. Space is limited, so registration is required and is first come first served.

Another free event for the youngest members of the Maui community is an Earth Month Puppet Show, designed for ages 3-7 year olds on Friday April 29, from 11 to 11:30 a.m. Space is limited, so registration is required and is first come first served.

For more information, visit Learning Endeavors online, email [email protected] or call 808-793-3322.