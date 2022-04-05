Maui News

Maui recruiting for Director and Deputy at new County Department of Agriculture

April 5, 2022, 1:33 PM HST
File photo of Central Maui. PC: Wendy Osher

The newly established Maui Department of Agriculture will open on July 1, 2022, and the County of Maui is recruiting a Director and Deputy Director of Agriculture. 

Prospective candidates are asked to carefully evaluate the roles, responsibilities and qualifications for each position and apply only for the position that best matches their qualifications. Applications will be accepted until 4:30 p.m. on Monday, May 9, 2022. Both recruitment notices are posted at www.mauicounty.gov/jobs.

“We encourage qualified candidates who are passionate and knowledgeable about agriculture to apply,” said Mayor Victorino. “The first director and deputy director will set the strategic direction for this important department. Agriculture is crucial for Maui County’s need to become more self-reliant both in terms of food security and as a pivotal economic sector.” 

Both positions will be appointed by Mayor Victorino, and the Director will need to be approved by the Maui County Council. Information about the appointment process and the powers, duties and functions of the department are available online via the charter and at the Department website.

In November 2020, Maui County voters approved the establishment of a Department of Agriculture. Throughout 2021, an agricultural working group established by Mayor Michael Victorino set forth a draft of the new department’s mission, goals and objectives, and community meetings were held to get feedback on the direction and budget priorities of the new department.

For more information, call 808-270-7855.

