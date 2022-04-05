ʻOhana game night. PC: courtesy.

Maui Street Market hosts ʻOhana Game Night from 4:30 to 9 p.m. on Friday, April 15 in the parking lot at 150 Hāna Highway in Kahului.

Organizers say the public will enjoy food trucks, live entertainment, games, and Bingo. Parking and admission are free. Families are also encouraged to bring their own chairs for additional seating. Event highlights include:

Featured entertainers will be Homestead Band at 5 p.m., Get Up and Dance at 6 p.m. and Leo Kani at 7 p.m.

Games include a Portuguese horseshoe competition, keiki fishing pond, Jenga, cornhole and Bingo (at 4:45 p.m., 5:45 p.m., 6:45 p.m.).

Food trucks include: Aloha Kettlecorn, Area 50 One, Bang Um Out Grindz, Holo Holo Garlic Noodles, Maui Beach Sushi and Grill, Maui Nata, Pastele House, Shaka Tacos 808, Sumo Dogs, and Umi Maui.

The Maui Street Market is the island’s newest foodie hot spot that is open seven days a week with food trucks setting their own hours. ʻOhana Game Night is their first special event held at this location.

For more information, visit www.MauiStreetMarket.com, email [email protected] or call 888-948-MFTC (6382).

The Maui Street Market is presented the Maui Food Technology Center, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides multi-faceted services to Maui County residents seeking to start and/or grow a business founded on local agriculture and value-added food production.

Throughout the year, they organize events, conduct workshops, and provide one-on-one consultations to fulfill their organization’s mission.