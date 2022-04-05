Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for April 05, 2022

April 5, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Marc Mosiman










Shores
Today
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
4-6 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
0-2
0-2 




East Facing
5-7
4-6
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 10:06 AM HST.




High 1.9 feet 05:29 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:15 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:42 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.0 feet 11:44 PM HST.




High 1.2 feet 03:14 AM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Showers likely. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.1 feet 10:27 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:14 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:42 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along all shores is expected to remain below advisory levels into the next weekend. Expect a few northwest swells through the week and into the weekend. Small background south swells will persist this week with a slightly larger swell expected this weekend. Trade wind swell will gradually decrease through Wednesday and then increase during the second half of the week as trades rebound. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with E winds 15-20mph. This becomes Sideshore/choppy for the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




