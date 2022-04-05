Shores Today Wednesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 4-6 West Facing 1-3 1-3 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 0-2 0-2 East Facing 5-7 4-6 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 10:06 AM HST. High 1.9 feet 05:29 PM HST. Sunrise 6:15 AM HST. Sunset 6:42 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.0 feet 11:44 PM HST. High 1.2 feet 03:14 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Partly sunny. Showers likely. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.1 feet 10:27 AM HST. Sunrise 6:14 AM HST. Sunset 6:42 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along all shores is expected to remain below advisory levels into the next weekend. Expect a few northwest swells through the week and into the weekend. Small background south swells will persist this week with a slightly larger swell expected this weekend. Trade wind swell will gradually decrease through Wednesday and then increase during the second half of the week as trades rebound.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with E winds 15-20mph. This becomes Sideshore/choppy for the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.