Maui Surf Forecast for April 05, 2022
|Shores
|Today
|Wednesday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|4-6
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|0-2
|0-2
|East Facing
|5-7
|4-6
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|Sunrise
|6:15 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:42 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Showers likely.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Showers likely.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|Sunrise
|6:14 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:42 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf along all shores is expected to remain below advisory levels into the next weekend. Expect a few northwest swells through the week and into the weekend. Small background south swells will persist this week with a slightly larger swell expected this weekend. Trade wind swell will gradually decrease through Wednesday and then increase during the second half of the week as trades rebound.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with E winds 15-20mph. This becomes Sideshore/choppy for the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com