The Department of Parks and Recreation will host a community meeting from 3 to 4 p.m. April 6, 2022, at the Lānaʻi Community Center to present preliminary design plans for the Lānaʻi Skate Park.

Community comments and feedback are welcome to assist with the project design.

California Skate Parks has been awarded the project design contract.

For more information, call Kris Baptist, Parks CIP Coordinator, at 808-270-6158 or send email to [email protected]