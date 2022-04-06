The state Department of Health is reporting a COVID-19 count of 1,194 new cases over the past week, between March 31-April 6, 2022. This comes following a record high of 6,252 new cases reported in a single day on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. Cases since then have been trending down, and hospitalizations on Maui have followed suit.

April 6, 2022. PC: state Department of Health

The Hawai‘i Department of Health transitioned from daily to weekly COVID-19 data reporting effective March 9, 2022. Case counts and vaccination updates are now published every Wednesday.

The latest weekly count includes 109 cases on Maui, 107 on Hawaiʻi Island, 37 on Kauaʻi, three on Molokaʻi, -1 on Lānaʻi, and 56 out of state. There are 883 new COVID-19 cases on Oʻahu.

The latest data represents a total of 1,952 “active” cases statewide over two weeks. This is well below the delta peak of 11,500. Maui County’s seven day average of cases is now 8.4 cases per 100,000. This is below the delta peak of 57.6 per 100,000 reported on Aug. 25, and the 412.1 per 100,000 reported on Jan. 21, 2022.

Of this week’s 1,194 cases, there are 917 cases identified as confirmed, and 277 probable cases were added to the count. The confirmed cases included: 690 on O‘ahu (+193 probable); 73 on Hawai‘i Island (+34 probable); 83 on Maui (+26 probable); 25 on Kaua‘i (+12 probable); two on Molokaʻi (+1 probable); -1 on Lānaʻi; and 45 Hawai‘i resident diagnosed while out of state (+11 probable).

Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 1,382, with three new deaths reported over the past week.

*Officials with the state Department of Health say that “because of the volume of COVID-19 cases and COVID-19 related deaths” going forward, the DOH “can no longer provide daily information including county of death, age range of the decedent, hospitalization status, gender, and whether or not the decedent had underlying conditions.” This information will be updated every Wednesday on the DOH Disease Outbreak Control Division data dashboard.

In Maui County, the seven day average for new daily cases is now 14. The countyʻs test positivity rate is 3.0%, and the statewide positivity rate is now 4.0%.

Statewide, with data through April 6, there are three people hospitalized with COVID-19, (down from a peak of 448 on Sept. 4), according to an update from the Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency. HIEMA statistics show two people in the ICU for COVID-19 statewide, and two COVID-19 patients on ventilators.

As of 9 a.m. on April 6, 2022, the latest data available, there are three people hospitalized in Maui County with COVID-19, below both the 41 reported during the height of the delta surge in August 2021, and the previous omicron high of 56 reported on Jan. 28, 2022. This includes two vaccinated (both boosted), and one unvaccinated. Of the three COVID-19 hospitalizations, none are in the ICU or on a ventilator.

April 6, 2022. PC: Maui Health

*Note on ICU capacity: The Maui hospital needs to have adequate ICU nurses to care for the ICU patients that are in beds and will staff up and down based on need. This means that although beds are listed as still “available,” staffing would be needed to accommodate occupancy. According to Maui Health, capacity and staffing statistics are not static numbers, and are constantly shifting throughout a 24 hour period, with staffing based on census/capacity.

Through April 6, 2022, an estimated 2,842,466 doses of vaccine have been administered statewide, including 554,697 third doses. The state’s total population is 1,415,857. The DOH reports that 84.2% of the state population has had one dose of vaccination, and 77.0% have completed two doses; and 38.6% have had a third dose. On Maui, the DOH reports that 78% of the total population in Maui County has initiated a vaccine, while 70% have completed a full course of vaccination, and 38% with additional doses.

Of the 26,011 confirmed cases documented in Maui County over the course of the pandemic, Kīhei has the most current infections on island over the past two weeks with 37 cases. This is followed by Wailuku with 28, Makawao with 26 cases, Kahului with 21, Kula with 14, and Lahaina with 12. Haʻikū , Lānaʻi, Molokaʻi, Spreckelsville, and Hāna in East Maui had 0-10 cases over two weeks.

The new cases bring the cumulative total of cases to 241,972 (confirmed and probable) statewide, reported since Feb. 28, 2020.

The cumulative total of cases in Maui County is 26,011 confirmed cases over the course of the pandemic. To date, there have been 892 confirmed cases on the island Molokaʻi, 618 on Lāna‘i and 24,501 on Maui.

There are 26,011 confirmed cases documented in Maui County over the course of the pandemic, plus an additional 4,036 probable cases, bringing the total cases attributed to the county to 30,047.

To date, there have been 1,382 COVID-19 related deaths in Hawaiʻi including: 1,019 on Oʻahu, 136 in Maui County, 184 on Hawaiʻi Island, 28 on Kauaʻi and 12 deaths in residents diagnosed while out-of-state.

QUARANTINE UPDATES:

COVID-19 Testing Availability on Maui:

Testing on Maui is available at the following locations:

Lahaina: Lahaina Civic Center | Mondays and Saturdays, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.‍

‍Kīhei: 1280 S. Kīhei Road (behind Ace Hardware) | Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. ‍

‍Kahului: 348 Lehuakona St. (at Maui Marketplace) | Wednesdays & Saturdays, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Must pre-register to be tested, visit https://www.minitmed.com/pre-register-maui-covid-19.

Wailuku: Mauliola Pharmacy | 95 Mahalani Street, Rm 10 | pre-register for appointment

Additional testing sites throughout the County of Maui are posted here.

COVID-19 Vaccination Availability:

The vaccine clinic at Maui Memorial Medical Center is available on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 1 to 4 p.m. to accommodate the booster shot appointments. Additional vaccine sites available during the month are posted here.

22nd COVID-19 Emergency Proclamation; and Maui County Public Health Emergency Rules Available online