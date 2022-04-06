Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for April 06, 2022

April 6, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Chris Archer / ArcherShoots










Shores
Today
Thursday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
3-5
3-5
5-7
6-8 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
2-4
3-5 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
3-5
4-6
5-7
5-7 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.1 feet 10:27 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:14 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:42 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.7 feet 06:25 PM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 10:50 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:13 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:42 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A medium size northwest swell is forecast to reach the western islands tonight into Thursday and pass across the state through early Friday. This will peak surf Thursday but maximum surf heights will remain well below Surf Advisory criteria. An extended period of fresh to locally strong trades upstream of the islands will introduce short period, higher wind wave chop along many northeastern and eastern facing exposures from tonight into the weekend. Small background southerly swell will occur through the remainder of the work week. A slightly larger, long period south swell is scheduled to arrive this weekend. This will elevate south facing shore surf by a couple of feet into early next week. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with E winds 10-15mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW less than 5mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

				


				
 
   
   
