Shores Today Thursday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 3-5 3-5 5-7 6-8 West Facing 1-3 1-3 2-4 3-5 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 3-5 4-6 5-7 5-7

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.1 feet 10:27 AM HST. Sunrise 6:14 AM HST. Sunset 6:42 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.7 feet 06:25 PM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 10:50 AM HST. Sunrise 6:13 AM HST. Sunset 6:42 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A medium size northwest swell is forecast to reach the western islands tonight into Thursday and pass across the state through early Friday. This will peak surf Thursday but maximum surf heights will remain well below Surf Advisory criteria. An extended period of fresh to locally strong trades upstream of the islands will introduce short period, higher wind wave chop along many northeastern and eastern facing exposures from tonight into the weekend. Small background southerly swell will occur through the remainder of the work week. A slightly larger, long period south swell is scheduled to arrive this weekend. This will elevate south facing shore surf by a couple of feet into early next week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with E winds 10-15mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW less than 5mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.