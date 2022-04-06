Gary Gadient (2021) and Kayla Phelan (2020). PC: MPD

After complaints of drum circle events at Poʻolenalena Beach in South Maui, three Maui residents were arrested in connection with promoting dangerous drugs, and Maui Police recovered an array of such drugs Sunday, according to a news release published this afternoon.

Plain-clothes officers at about 3 p.m. Sunday responded to drum circle complaints at the beach and recognized two people with outstanding bench warrants. Gary Gadient, 55, of Kīhei, and Kayla Phelan, 26, of Haʻikū, were then arrested.

A third female, 44, of Napili, approached officers to offer “edible chocolates” with “shrooms” for a set price.

Through investigation, officers recovered nine pieces of wrapped chocolate containing suspected psilocybin mushrooms; more than an ounce of marijuana vegetation; nine homemade capsules with suspected ecstasy; 13 gold foil wrapped round pills of suspected ecstasy; and a digital scale consistent with the sale and distribution of narcotics.

The female, who was not named by MPD, was arrested and released pending investigation for promoting a dangerous drug in the first degree, promoting a detrimental drug in the first degree and promoting a controlled substance near a park, the release said.

Police recovered 1/8 of an ounce of suspected crystal methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia from Gadient. He is being investigated for promoting a dangerous drug in the third degree, and he is charged with violating an order for protection.

He remains in custody at Maui Community Correctional Center, and bail was set at $1,000.

Phelan was charged with three counts of promoting a dangerous drug in the first degree, promoting a detrimental drug in the first degree, promoting a controlled substance near a park and prohibited acts related to drug paraphernalia.

Her bail was set at $10,000, and she is currently out on supervised release pending her court hearing.

“MPD will continue future enforcement to deter illegal activities at our beach parks,” the release said.