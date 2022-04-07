The reggae pop band Iration puts forth breezy positive vibes in concert on Maui Friday.

The COVID-19 pandemic might have slowed the tour of the band Iration but its members have continued to create songs that lift people’s spirits.

“We try to put a positive spin on it,” band frontman Micah Pueschel said in an interview with Maui Now.

The Hawaiʻi-bred band, touring nationally since 2008 at festivals from Lollapalooza to Sunfest, is performing Friday on Maui.

Joining Iration as special guests are The Movement and Anuhea. The concert is at the A&B Amphitheater and Yokouchi Pavilion at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center, Friday, April 8, at 6:30 p.m. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Iration has a natural affinity for reggae and island sounds that emerges from the background of band members, including Pueschel who was born and raised on the Big Island.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Their love and appreciation of different musical genres is reflected in the synthesis of their songs, including bits of reggae, rock, pop, R&B and funk.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Their performances also recall their youth and good times as in the song “Guava Lane” —

“Let’s take it back, take it back to Guava Lane.”

Pueschel said Guava Lane was a nondescript road between two subdivisions in Kona with hardly any traffic that became a haven for youths to have parties.

“It’s a metaphor for reminiscing… Everything seems like fun… to be free when you’re a kid,” he said.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Pueschel said he feels it’s important to lift people’s spirits.

The songs have matured much like the band, developing a musical synthesis that sometimes defies a single musical genre.

“We all have different influences,” said Pueschel.

The song “Smile” defies a simple definition with a reggae back beat and a bit of rock ‘n roll and a little country and folk.

But “Smile” is memorable for its subject matter — the positive remembrances of friends — Annie killed by a drunk driver, and Kyle, a Navy Seal who later committed suicide.

Pueschel said “Smile” was meant to celebrate the best parts of their friends’ lives and remind people “to smile and enjoy life.”

Besides Pueschel, other members include bass player Adam Taylor, drummer Joe Dickens, keyboardist Cayson Peterson and Micah Brown, on guitar and vocals.

Ticket purchases can only be made online at www.MauiArts.org. The MACC Box Office windows are currently closed for window sales but open for pre-show, will-call tickets pick up only. But use of the print-at-home ticketing is recommended. The MACC Box Office is accessible for inquiries only via email at [email protected] or phone at 808-242-SHOW, Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For a weekly listing of Maui music and other events, go to Maui Entertainment, Arts, Community, April 7-13 and click here.