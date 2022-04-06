KAHULUI

The reggae pop band Iration performs Friday at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center.

Iration at the MACC

The band Iration with its breezy positive vibes performs at Yokouchi Pavilion and A&B Amphitheater on Friday, April 8, at 6:30 p.m. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Special guests include The Movement and Anuhea. The band with roots in Hawaii plays a hybrid style of music, blending a number of influences, including reggae, pop, R&B, and funk. It has been touring nationally since 2008 with songs like “Guava Lane” and “Coastin’.”

Ticket purchases can only be made online at www.MauiArts.org . The MACC Box Office windows are currently closed for window sales but open for pre-show, will-call tickets pick up only. Use of the print-at-home ticketing is recommended. The MACC Box Office is accessible for inquiries only via email at [email protected] or phone at 808-242-SHOW, Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Swap Meet, Saturday

Maui Swap Meet, with 200 vendors and thousands of customers, takes place from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 9, off Kahului Beach Road, across Wahinepiʻo Road from the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. Vendors sell produce and a variety of goods and crafts. It often serves as an incubator for new businesses. For more information, call 808-244-3100.

Kitten shower

The Maui Humane Society is sponsoring a “Kitten Shower” Saturday, April 9, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Society will have a “foster team” teach the public how to determine the age of a kitten and what it looks like when they’re sick. For more information, call 808-856-1067.

Kalahele, Browne, art exhibit

The Schaeffer International Gallery continues exhibiting an art touring show “O Kalani’” featuring Hawaiian artists Sean Browne and Imaikalani Kalahele. The exhibit is open for public viewing through June 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. The works are a traveling exhibition through the partnership of the Maui Arts & Cultural Center and the Honolulu Museum of Art presented by textile and fashion curator E. Tory Laitila. It includes sculptures and paintings and includes the portrayal of legendary figures, using Hawaiian iconography in contemporary ways. Admission is free. For more information, call 808-242-2787.

WAILUKU

The ukulele-powered band Kanekoa entertains Friday, April 8, at the Maui Coffee Attic.

Kanekoa, Friday

The group Kanekoa is playing at the Maui Coffee Attic Friday, April 8, starting 6 p.m. The group including Vince Esquire, plays “ʻukulele-powered Hawaiian jam-rock” and mixes traditional Hawaiian with pop and “Jamband” blues. One of the quotes promoting their music comes from Los Lobos member David Hidalgo — “These guys scare me. They are that good.” Tickets at mauicoffeeattic.com or by calling John, 808-250-9555.

Curt Yagi, songwriter/performer

Oakland-based singer-songwriter Curt Yagi entertains at a free concert at the Maui Coffee Attic Saturday, April 9, at 11 a.m. Yagi has been listed as among the best San Francisco Bay Area singer-songwriters by the Bay Guardian. Former Rolling Stone editor Ben Fong-Torres described Yagi as an “excellent singer and songwriter,” according to his promotional material. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com.

Sargenti, Godinez, Grimes at Attic

Three talented Maui songwriters have joined together to entertain at the Maui Coffee Attic Saturday, April 9, from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Guitarist Steve Sargenti has been recently collaborating with keyboardist Sal Godinez; both will be performing their original tunes, including blues, jazz, country, and folk. Steve Grimes, a master luthier who’s made guitars for Willie Nelson and Steve Miller, will be performing his songs from folk to funk. The three will finish a set together. Tickets at mauicoffeeattic.com or by calling John, 808-250-9555.

Valdriz, Tepora play

Jason Tepora plays jazzy tunes at the Maui Coffee Attic Monday, April 11, at 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., then the band Kikakila with lap steel guitarist Geri Valdriz performs at 11 a.m. Valdriz plays traditional Hawaiian music. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

Fraser performs

David Fraser with sometimes surprise guests performs the blues at the Maui Coffee Attic Wednesday, April 13, at 8:30 a.m. The show is free. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

LAHAINA

Pohai, Shakers at Fleetwood’s

Kumu Keli’i performs a sunset ceremony at Fleetwood’s rooftop Thursday, April 7, at 6 p.m. He’s followed by entertainment from the Pohai Duo Trio from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The House Shakers perform on the main stage from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. For more information go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Awai, Thursday

Damien Awai entertains Thursday, April 7, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Koholā Brewery. Awai plays “organic island music,” including his latest song “Pineapple Wine.” For more information, go to damienawai.com, koholabrewery.com or call 808-796-5633.

Tepora, Koholā Brewery

Jason Tepora who plays contemporary rock ’n roll entertains at Koholā Brewery Friday, April 8, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, go to koholabrewery.com or call 808-796-5633.

Will Newhouse at Koholā

Will Newhouse entertains at Koholā Brewery Saturday, April 9, from 6 to 8 p.m. For more information, go to koholabrewery.com or call 808-796-5633.

Southern Rock at Koholā

Southern Rock with Willy Bob entertains at Koholā Brewery Sunday, April 10, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, call 808-796-5633.

Amber Fiedler, Monday

Amber Fiedler who appeared on American Idol entertains at Koholā Brewery Monday, April 11, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, call 808-796-5633.

Gu Fidelis, Koholā

Gu Fidelis entertains at Koholā Brewery Wednesday, April 13, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, call 808-796-5633.

Down The Hatch, dancing

Dancing takes place late night on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, April 7, 8, 9 from 10 p.m. to 11:55 p.m. at Down The Hatch. For more information, call 808-661-4900.

Maile lei-making

A Hawaiian cultural craft-making show takes place Thursday, April 7, at the Lahaina Cannery Mall. The show includes Hawaiian coconut leaf-weaving. It starts at 2:30 p.m. For more information, call 661-5304.

Tepora, Thursday

Jason Tepora sings a variety of contemporary rock ’n roll songs at Down The Hatch Thursday, April 7, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 808-661-4900.

McKinley, sunset

The Mad Bagpiper Roger McKinley plays Saturday, April 9 from 5:45 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the roof stage at Fleetwood’s. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Alex Calma, Friday & Sunday

Alex Calma performs solo with a variety of songs during happy hour at Down The Hatch Friday and Sunday, April 8 and 10, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 808-661-4900.

Tepora, Down The Hatch

Jason Tepora performs solo with a variety of songs including contemporary rock ’n roll during happy hour at Down The Hatch Saturday, April 9, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 808-661-4900.

Lahaina Arts Society fair

Lahaina Arts Society members display their artistic works ranging from gift items such a jewelry, to original paintings. The event takes place outdoors at the Lahaina Cannery Mall lawn near Starbucks Friday and Saturday, April 8-9, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The fair includes jewelry, glass art, ceramics, wood carving, and photography by professional artists. The Society uses some of the funds to conduct educational art classes for children. For more information, call 808-661-0111.

Craft fair, Sunday

Lahaina Gateway Center hosts a Maui Gift & Craft Fair Sunday, April 10, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission and parking is free to the public. For more information, call 425-418-4310.

Free hula show

A free hula show takes place Sunday, April 10, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the stage in the Lahaina Cannery Mall. For more information, call 808-661-5304.

Tripp Wilson, Wednesday

Trip Wilson entertains at Down The Hatch Wednesday, April 13, from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. He recently came out with a new song called “Forever Yours” on YouTube. For more information, call 661-4900.

Plumeria rosettes, Cannery

The Lahaina Cannery Mall is featuring craft-making featuring plumeria rosettes on Wednesday, April 13, from 2;30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. For more information, call 808-661-5304.

NĀPILI

Grammy winner Kahumoku, host

Grammy-awards winning artist George Kahumoku is the host of the Hawaiian Music Slack Key Show at the Nāpili Kai Beach Resort’s Aloha Pavilion Wednesday, April 13, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available online at SlackKeyShow.com or by phone at 808-669-3858.

HONOKŌWAI

Violinist Andrea, friends

Violinist Andrea Walls plays original songs along with jazz and gypsy music, with friends at Java Jazz, Friday, April 8, and Monday, April 11, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. For more information, go to javajazzmaui.com or call 808-667-0787.

MĀʻALAEA

Shlump performs at da Playground Maui Friday, April 8.

Shlump at da Playground

Shlump, also known as Michael Petzel, is scheduled to perform at da Playground Maui —Friday, April 8, at 9 p.m. Petzel grew up in California’s Bay Area and acquired a taste for electronic music in high school and later electronic music festivals, developing his own signature sound with bass music. Admission is for ages 21 and over. Free parking after 5 p.m. For more information including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571.

Eighties, Nineties flashback

DJ Boomshot provides a flashback to the 1980s and 1990s music at da Playground Maui Saturday, April 9, at 9 p.m. Admission is for ages 21 and over. Free parking after 5p.m. For more information including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571.

Wahine comedy night takes place at da Playground Maui Wednesday, April 13.

Wahine Comedy Festival

The 6th Annual Wahine Comedy Festival featuring island comics takes place at da Playground Maui Wednesday, April 13, at 8 p.m. Admission is for ages 21 and over. Free parking after 5 p.m. For more information including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571. The headliner is Brandi Morgan, winner of “Best Comedy Album” at the Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards, and includes Patrice Scott, Erika Swartzkopf, Corky Gardner, and Ronda Lee Kitts.

MAKAWAO

Hui art show

Hui Noeaʻu Visual Arts Center is hosting a juried art show featuring Hawaiʻi photographers through May 13. For more information about the art show, “A he Mano ke Kuanaike/A Thousand Words,” call 808-572-6560.

KĪHEI

Craig, Thursday

Steve Craig sings at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Thursday, April 7, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-875-6444.

Streetcar Named Desire

The ProArts Playhouse presents Tennessee Williams play “A Streetcar Named Desire” on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. through April 16. The Pulitzer Prize winning drama is directed by Sally Sefton. Proceeds of the April 2nd show will benefit the J. Walter Cameron Center in Kahului. There will also be a special 2 p.m. matinee on Saturday, April 16. The run time is about two hours, including intermission. Tickets are available online at proartsmaui.com or by calling 808-463-6550.

Country music

Tyler Lewis performs country music at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Friday, April 8, during happy hour from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Catch his performance “Tyler Lewis Maui” on YouTube. Later, there’s DJ and dancing from 10 p.m. to 2 .m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 874-6444.

Talented Anthony Pfluke performs at Nalus Friday and Sunday.

Pfluke at Nalu’s

Maui songwriter Anthony Pfluke performs his music Friday and Sunday, April 8 and April 10, at 6:30 p.m. at Nalu’s at the Azeka Place Shopping Center. He plays with special guests Fridays and goes solo Sundays. Pfluke’s album “We Will Rise” has been reviewed well and was a finalist in the Nā Hōkū Hanohano awards. His music at MauiAnthony.com is regularly played on KPOA and Q103 radio stations and he was also featured at the first “Drive In Concert ” at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center that included a livestream from Castle Theatre. He has also partnered with slack key artist George Kahumoku in songs. To check on Nalu’s schedule, call 808-891-8650 or go to naluskihei.com.

Conway, dancing at Tiki

Singer and gifted guitarist Tom Conway performs a variety of songs, including rock, blues and jazz at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Saturday, April 9, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Later, DJ and dancing takes place from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Gilliom, Saturdays

Multi-talented performer Eric Gilliom entertains Saturday, April 9, at 7:30 p.m. at Nalu’s at the Azeka Place Shopping Center. Gilliom, who has acted in the film “Get A Job” and in his one-man play “White Hawaiian,” sings and performs in various music genres. For more information, go to naluskihei.com or call 808-891-8650.

Boothe, Sunday

Aaron Boothe performs at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Sunday, April 10, during happy hour from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Kualaʻau performs

Ron Kualaʻau sings Hawaiian melodies at Nalu’s Monday, April 11, at 7:30 p.m. He’s played with Grammy Award winner George Kahumoku and recorded a collection of songs in his “Koko” album collaborating with Na Hoku Hanohano Award winner Zanuck Lindsey. Some of the songs include melodies about Maui places including Makena and Waiehu. To check on Nalu’s schedule, call 808-891-8650 or go to naluskihei.com

Rospond, poetic folk

Songwriter Randall Rospond performs “funky, groovin’ poetic folk” Monday, April 11, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the South Shore Tiki Louge. He has opened concerts for Leon Russell, John Prine, and Jackson Brown. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Nicole, Tuesday

Singer Natalie Nicole performs at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Tuesday, April 12, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-875-6444.

Gallo at Tiki

Singer and guitarist Jamie Gallo entertains at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Wednesday, April 13, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-875-6444.

Grammy Award-Winning singer John Cruz appears regularly Wednesday at ProArts Playhouse.

John Cruz entertains

Grammy award-winning singer/composer John Cruz, known for his song “Island Style,” appears regularly at the ProArts Playhouse on Wednesday, April 13, at 7:30 p.m. Best to check with [email protected] or by calling 808-463-6550.

Marty Dread, Wednesday

Reggae rocker Marty Dread performs at the South Maui Gardens Wednesday, April 13, near lunch time.

Reggae entertainer Marty Dread performs at the South Maui Gardens Wednesday, April 13, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, contact Marty at [email protected]

PĀʻIA

Johnstone solo, Thursday

Mark Johnstone plays jazz piano at Vana in the Paia Inn Thursday, April 7, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Jazz trio, Sunday

The Mark Johnstone Trio performs at the Pāʻia Bay Coffee and Bar Sunday, April 10, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Johnstone is joined by a couple of Maui’s top jazz musicians. No cover charge.

WAILEA

Frond weaving

A coconut frond weaving demonstration is scheduled Thursday, April 7, from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the performance area at the Shops at Wailea. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.

Free Polynesian show

A Polynesian show is scheduled Thursday, April 7, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the performance area at the lower level at the Shops at Wailea. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.

ʻUkulele lessons, Friday

ʻUkulele lessons are scheduled on Friday, April 8, from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the lower level near Malibu Shirts at the Shops At Wailea. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.

Free hula workshop

A complementary “Papa Hula” dance workshop is scheduled Friday, April 8, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the performance area at the lower level at The Shops At Wailea. All ages. Learn about the instruments, the traditional dress, accessories, and dance movements and their meaning. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.

Sunset dancing, Mulligans

Island Soul entertains at Mulligans On The Blue on Sunset Sunday, April 10, with dancing from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The five-piece band features singer Shea Derrick with a soulful, rock, funky flair. For more information, go to mulligansontheblue.com or call 808-874-1311.

