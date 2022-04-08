Real Estate

Easter Bunny hops to The Shops at Wailea on April 15

April 8, 2022, 2:54 PM HST
Center-Wide Renovation now complete. PC: The Shops at Wailea

The Shops at Wailea celebrates the arrival of the Easter Bunny on Friday, April 15 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. As the bunny roams the Center, families will have the opportunity to take selfies and enjoy a special treat while they shop, dine and unwind.

Adding on to the Easter celebration, The Shops at Wailea will be hosting a week-long Easter Hoppenings at The Shops featuring complimentary activities for all ages, including:

  • April 11 from 3:30-4:30 p.m. and April 13 & 14 from 2:30-3:30 p.m.
    • Keiki Papa Hula – Keiki ages 3-17 can learn the art of hula and perform for The Shops’ guests in the newly revitalized Performance Area located in the Lower Valley
  • April 15 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
    • Face Painting and Balloon Animals – Fun face painting and whimsical balloon animals will be available in the Middle Valley between Quiksilver and KaiAloha Supply
  • April 15 from 1-2 p.m.
    • Magic Show – Local magician, Brenton Keith will perform his most popular tricks in the Performance Area located in the Lower Valley  

“The Easter Bunny’s visit signals the start of a season of celebration at The Shops at Wailea,” said Diana Whitt, General Manager and Vice President Property Manager at The Shops at Wailea. “We’re excited to welcome families to enjoy these special events, fun performances and capture magical moments together.”

On Easter Sunday, guests can celebrate with Ruth’s Chris Steak House favorites whether dining at the Center or at home. The special three-course menu includes a choice of a steak salad, Caesar salad or lobster bisque, followed by the choice of steak and shrimp or surf and turf as an entrée. The meal also includes the choice of two sides and a chef’s seasonal dessert. For reservations or to place a pickup order, call 808-874-8880. Pre-orders will be available for pickup April 16 and 17 starting at 4 p.m.

While at the Center, guests can also shop for Easter basket goodies and take advantage of spring sales from participating retailers such as:

  • Cos Bar – Receive a swag bag with every $250 purchase
  • Enchantress Gallery – Swing into spring and enjoy 15% off resort clothing
  • Sunglass Hut – Buy one and receive $60 off each additional pair
Registration for Easter Bunny photos is not required.

Image courtesy of The Shops at Wailea.

