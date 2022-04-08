Real Estate

Hawaiʻi Department of Health issues red placard to Lahaina restaurant

April 8, 2022, 10:54 AM HST
* Updated April 8, 10:55 AM
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

PC: state Department of Health

The Hawai‘i Department of Health’s Food Safety Branch issued a red “closed” placard and temporarily shut down Fu Lin Chinese Restaurant, located at 1312 Front St. in Lahaina on Monday, April 4, 2022.

The food establishment, operated by AL & JL, LLC must remain closed until the health department conducts a follow-up inspection and all of the violations are resolved, according to a department press release.

During a routine inspection conducted earlier this week, the DOH inspector noted alleged violations including: about two dozen cockroaches throughout the kitchen; a live cat in the kitchen; rodent droppings throughout the kitchen; multiple holes/openings in walls, ceiling, and floor where pests can enter; Food debris and grease accumulation throughout the kitchen; lack of sanitizer in the mechanical dishwasher; improper temperatures of potentially hazardous foods; and; use of a hand wash sink for purposes other than hand washing.

A followup inspection was conducted on April 6 with additional alleged violations noted including: a live rat in front bar; roach activity in the kitchen; and rodent excrement in the kitchen. The inspector noted improvement during the followup inspection, towards cleaning grease and food debris and filling holes and gaps in kitchen walls, ceilings, and floors.

“Based on the severity of pest activity, the restaurant should remain closed to protect public health,” DOH said in the release.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The next follow up inspection is scheduled for April 11.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Maui Now reached out to the restaurant via phone, but the voicemail box for the business was full.

To view restaurant inspection reports, go to http://hi.healthinspections.us/hawaii/.

Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Kihei Roundabout Construction Fuels Traffic Project Concerns 2South Maui Beach Drum Circle Complaints Lead Three Arrests Drug Bust By Police 3Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos Tours Maui Food Bank 4Ukraine Benefit Concert Planned On Maui Musicians Fill Spots Quickly 5Where Are 21000 Used Tennis Balls On Maui Ending Up 6State Tourism Management Bill Advances Maui Clamoring For Solutions Mckelvey Says