Mahinahina Wastewater Treatment Facility. PC: County of Maui 2017 via Dept. of Water Supply annual report.

The County of Maui Department of Water Supply has reopened its Mahinahina Water Treatment Facility after recent rainfall in West Maui increased water flowing in the Honolua Ditch. The ditch supplies surface water to the Mahinahina facility, which has been shut down since March 7, 2022.

Water flows also rose in Kanaha Stream, which supplies water to the County’s Lahaina Water Treatment Facility.

With recent rainfall, the department lifted its request for voluntary water conservation, effective today, for West Maui residents and businesses served by the County of Maui water system.

“The department appreciates customers’ efforts to conserve water at all times, but especially during dry spells that reduce surface water flows. Conservation extended available water supplies for residents and businesses served by the County’s water system in West Maui,” according to a department press release.