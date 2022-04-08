Real Estate

Mahinahina Water Treatment Facility reopens in West Maui

April 8, 2022, 11:26 AM HST
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Mahinahina Wastewater Treatment Facility. PC: County of Maui 2017 via Dept. of Water Supply annual report.

The County of Maui Department of Water Supply has reopened its Mahinahina Water Treatment Facility after recent rainfall in West Maui increased water flowing in the Honolua Ditch. The ditch supplies surface water to the Mahinahina facility, which has been shut down since March 7, 2022.

Water flows also rose in Kanaha Stream, which supplies water to the County’s Lahaina Water Treatment Facility.

With recent rainfall, the department lifted its request for voluntary water conservation, effective today, for West Maui residents and businesses served by the County of Maui water system.

“The department appreciates customers’ efforts to conserve water at all times, but especially during dry spells that reduce surface water flows. Conservation extended available water supplies for residents and businesses served by the County’s water system in West Maui,” according to a department press release.

Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Kihei Roundabout Construction Fuels Traffic Project Concerns 2South Maui Beach Drum Circle Complaints Lead Three Arrests Drug Bust By Police 3Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos Tours Maui Food Bank 4Ukraine Benefit Concert Planned On Maui Musicians Fill Spots Quickly 5Where Are 21000 Used Tennis Balls On Maui Ending Up 6State Tourism Management Bill Advances Maui Clamoring For Solutions Mckelvey Says