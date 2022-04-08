Fire Chief Brad Ventura. Photo Courtesy: Maui Fire Department

Maui County has purchased a $300,000 property with a three-bedroom home on the East End of Molokaʻi that will be used by the Department of Fire & Public Safety for the housing of two firefighters and an office.

The current firefighters’ quarters are in an 83-year-old home at Pukoʻo. The structure is in disrepair and located in a flood-prone area. The property is owned by the state Department of Health and leased to Maui County on a month-to-month basis.

“The current firefighters’ quarters are beyond repair,” Fire Chief Bradford Ventura said. “Housing our firefighters at this newly acquired property will allow our department to maintain emergency-response times within 30 minutes for the 1,500 residents of Pukoʻo District in East Molokaʻi.”

The 11,000-square-foot property with a home built in 1978 is mauka of Kamehameha V Highway. It is outside of flood zones, but it will need to be remodeled into two dorm areas and an office space.