Grants are available for recycling projects in Maui County.

The Maui County Environmental Protection and Sustainability Division is soliciting grant applications for the recycling grant program for fiscal year 2023.

For-profit businesses, nonprofits and individuals are eligible to apply for the grant program. Projects must be consistent with the division’s goals of zero waste and landfill diversion. Potential projects may include recycling education, equipment upgrades, program expansion, zero waste initiatives, and the collection and processing of waste resource materials.

A recycling grant information session will be held remotely via videoconference on April 13 at 2 p.m. Request a videoconference invitation by emailing [email protected] by April 12, 2022.

The Recycling Grant applications are available online at mauicounty.gov/eps and are due by May 2, 2022.

Applicants are asked to provide an overview of their proposed project and budget summary. Applications are scored, and the applicants with the highest scores are asked to submit more detailed information with supporting documents.

For more information, visit mauicounty.gov/eps, email [email protected] or call the Recycling Hotline at 808-270-7880. For those calling from Lānaʻi: 1-800-272-0125 ext. 7880. For those calling from Molokaʻi: 1-800-272-0117 ext. 7880.