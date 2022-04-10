Maui Matcha can be found at Whalers Village at 2435 Kāʻanapali Parkway and contacted on Instagram @mauimatchaa

“The past few years have seen matcha rise through the ranks of the beverage hierarchy, particularly in the wellness industry. However, research has shown that matcha is far more than just a phase or trend,” according to Michelle Nayebkhil, founder of Maui Matcha in Kāʻanapali.

Nayebkhil, an entrepreneur and professional nutrition expert said Maui is placing itself firmly on the matcha map with the opening of its first matcha bar, Maui Matcha, located in Whaler’s Village.

The business opened on March 1, and serves high-quality, organic, ceremonial grade Japanese matcha “in a calming and friendly setting for locals and tourists to enjoy,” according to Nayebkhil.

She calls matcha “the gold standard version of green tea” and notes that Maui Matcha has been “incredibly meticulous” about sourcing matcha that is completely organic and without any additives – often, she said, where many mainstream matcha teas fall short.

Maui Matcha’s bespoke matcha blend, which will also be available for purchase in-store, provides “calm, clear and focused energy without the jitters and crashes of coffee,” according to Nayebkhill. She notes that its nutritional and health benefits include weight loss, anti-oxidation, cell damage prevention and detoxification.

According to a business announcement: “Studies have also shown that matcha antioxidants can help lower cholesterol, increase energy levels naturally and improve focus and relaxation. Maui Matcha is plant-based and the café offers a unique range of elixirs for their matcha lattes that still provide that pleasant rush of energy and mental clarity.”

The idea behind Maui Matcha was inspired when Nayebkhil struggled to find any other places on Maui that served premium quality matcha. Having a background in psychology and nutrition education with a specialty in preventative health, she previously owned a successful cold press juice company. She said she “knew what the market demanded and wanted her next venture to be something truly special that embodies the essence of simple and healthy.”

Boasting a sleek, minimalist style decor teamed with a friendly, relaxing atmosphere, founders say the space is reflective of how easy being healthy can be.

