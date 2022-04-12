Maui Surf Forecast for April 12, 2022
|Shores
|Today
|Wednesday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|West Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|6-8
|6-8
|5-7
|5-7
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:09 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:44 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:08 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:44 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A series of small northwest swells will move through the islands during the next 7 days, keeping north shore surf from going flat most days.
Fresh to strong trades over and far upstream of the islands will generate trade wind swell that will keep above average surf along east facing shores through Wednesday. Surf will drop to near average levels during the second half of the week into the weekend.
Several overlapping south swells will keep south shore surf elevated today. Surf will then decrease back to seasonal levels Wednesday through Friday, before trending back up over the weekend.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 15-20mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 20-25mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W less than 5mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting E 15-20mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com