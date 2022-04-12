Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for April 12, 2022

April 12, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Shores
Today
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
4-6
4-6
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
6-8
6-8
5-7
5-7 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.4 feet 07:01 AM HST.




High 1.2 feet 12:27 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:09 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:44 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 06:02 PM HST.




High 2.0 feet 12:45 AM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.2 feet 07:11 AM HST.




High 1.5 feet 01:00 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:08 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:44 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A series of small northwest swells will move through the islands during the next 7 days, keeping north shore surf from going flat most days. 


Fresh to strong trades over and far upstream of the islands will generate trade wind swell that will keep above average surf along east facing shores through Wednesday. Surf will drop to near average levels during the second half of the week into the weekend. 


Several overlapping south swells will keep south shore surf elevated today. Surf will then decrease back to seasonal levels Wednesday through Friday, before trending back up over the weekend. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 15-20mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W less than 5mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting E 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




