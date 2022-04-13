Denny’s Hosts Blessing for Grand Opening. PC: courtesy.

Lahaina Cannery welcomed Denny’s restaurant to West Maui on Monday, April 11 during a grand opening blessing and celebration. The blessing was led by Reverend Laki Kaʻahumanu and Maui Mayor Michael Victorino was in attendance.

“We are so excited to feed the people of Maui and those visiting the island,” Ali Sahito, Operating Partner of Denny’s Lahaina and Kona said in a press release announcement. “Mahalo for allowing us to share good food at good prices with your community.”

Denny’s was established in 1953, and has contributed to community efforts such as No Kid Hungry and St. Jude Childrenʻs Research Hospital over the years.

The restaurant in Kona has been offering community support through Project Compassion, according to Sahito.

“We invite any church member to save their receipt and return to their Pastor, Priest, Bishop. Denny’s Lahaina will give 20% of their sales back to the church and donate to any county or state nonprofit organization,” said Sahito, noting that such organizations will include Hospice, Habitat for Humanity, law enforcement, and fire stations.

According to the restaurant website, besides the new Lahaina location, there are five other Dennyʻs locations in the state, including two in Honolulu, and one each in Kailua-Kona, Kapolei, and Waipahu.

Denny’s is now open daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., with both inside or outside dining featuring an all-day brunch menu.

Lahaina Cannery reminds shoppers that all retailers are now open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.