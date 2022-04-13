Maui Now

A structure fire in Lahaina on Wednesday afternoon resulted in $400,000 in damage — including $250,000 in damage to the structure, and $150,000 in damage to its contents.

The fire was first reported at 12:39 p.m. on April 13, at North Lauhoe Place in West Maui.

Firefighters arrived to find a working blaze, and quickly brought the blaze under control within a few minutes of arrival. The fire was fully extinguished by around 3 p.m.

Responding units included: Engine 3, Ladder 3, Engine 11, and Hazmat 10.

The cause of fire is undetermined at this time.