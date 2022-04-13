St. Anthony School. Courtesy photo.

The public is invited to Saint Anthony School of Maui’s Family Fun Day and Cornhole Tournament on Saturday, April 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sullivan Field on campus grounds.

This free event will feature entertainment from SAS students, opportunity for uniform swap, various yard games for families to enjoy such as Giant Jenga, Giant Connect 4, Ladderball, Giant Memory Match, Bocce Ball, and QB54. Food trucks confirmed so far include Holo Holo Garlic Noodles and Boba Teas, Umi Poke Bowls, and Area 51 Flying Saucers (Hamburger/Tuna Melt/Grilled Cheese).

There will also be an amateur Cornhole Tournament that will be a fundraiser for the school. No previous experience is required and traditional cornhole rules and scoring system may be amended to accommodate players and time constraints. Category brackets include student levels, alumni and an open bracket for families to join.

Those interested to sign-up for the Cornhole Tournament may visit sasmaui.org . Fees are $25 (plus tax), per player, per category. Sponsorship packages are available. Registration closes on April 27, 2022.

“As pandemic restrictions begin to ease, it is important to rekindle the relationships we sorely missed these past two years,” said David Kenney, Head of School. “This family-friendly event will help support the school’s tuition assistance program and help us continue to provide quality education that is centered in congenial spirit, academic excellence, progressive growth and meaningful faith formation.”

PC: St. Anthony School Maui

The school’s calendar also includes a golf tournament and the return of Ho‘olauleʻa, an alumni homecoming event, both in June. For any questions, please contact Advancement Coordinator Emily Bartow at [email protected]